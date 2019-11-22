Montana State def. Idaho State

25-18, 26-24, 25-18

Montana State (14-12, 10-7): Kills: 55 (Kira Thomsen 18, Evi Wilson 16). Assists: 52 (Allie Lynch 48). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 59 (Allyssa Rizzo 21). Blocks: 8 (Kelsie White 3).

Idaho State (7-22, 4-13): Kills: 33 (Duquesne Moratzka 9). Assists: 31 (Andri Dewey 25). Aces: 2 (two with 1). Digs: 43 (Mahala Bradburn 10). Blocks: 6 (Taylor Meeks 2).

Weber State def. Montana

25-19, 25-10, 15-25, 25-17

Montana (6-22, 5-12): Kills: 47 (Elsa Godwin 12, Amethyst Harper 11). Assists: 46 (Ashley Watkins 41). Aces: 4 (Elsa Godwin 2). Digs: 58 (Sarina Moreno 17). Blocks: 3 (Janna Grimsrud 1, Harper 1, Catie Semadeni 1).

Weber State (21-7, 12-5): Kills: 54 (Dani Nay 18). Assists: 50 (Ashlyn Power 39). Aces: 8 (four with 2). Digs: 53 (Helena Khouri 17). Blocks: 9 (Hannah DeYoung 3).

Wyoming def. Nevada

19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-7

Wyoming (20-8, 14-2): Kills: 61 (KC McMahon 13, Jackie McBride 12). Assists: 59 (Kyra Slavik 41). Aces: 1 (Erika Jones 1). Digs: 68 (Madi Fields 21). Blocks: 11 (McBride 2.5, Faith Waitsman 2.5).

Nevada (17-12, 7-10): Kills: 56 (Kayla Afoa 13). Assists: 52 (Dalyn Burns 26, Andrea Alcaraz 21). Aces: 8 (Burns 2, Afoa 2). Digs: 71 (Burns 18, Afoa 17). Blocks: 7 (Sydney Petersen 3).

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments