Carroll def. Rocky
25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 35 (Monique Rodriguez 8, Miranda Gallagher 8). Blocks: 4 (Natalie Hilderman 1, Gallagher 1). Aces: 2. Digs: 51 (Ayla Embry 16). Assists: 32 (Hilderman 27).
Carroll College: Kills: 52 (Lexi Mikkelsen 16). Blocks: 6 (Hannah Dean 2). Aces: 6 (Ayla Carpenter 3). Digs: 69 (Carpenter 25). Assists: 47 (Ali Williams 45).
L-C State def. MSU-Northern
25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Lewis-Clark State: Kills: 46 (Brooke Kaawa 13). Assists: 46 (Josilyn Remick 23). Aces: 7 (Kenzie Dean 3). Digs: 56 (Gionni Brown 18). Blocks: 3 (Carli Bernston 1, Channa Hart 1).
Montana State-Northern: Kills: 20 (Shania Neubauer 6). Assists: 18 (Hailey Warren 16). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 44 (Warren 10, Kaitlin Murdock 10). Blocks: 5 (Tammy Maddock 1.5).
Thursday
Portland State def. MSU
25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13
Montana State (9-9, 5-4): Kills: 45 (Kira Thomsen 11, Hannah Scott 11). Blocks: 8 (Kelsie White 2). Aces: 4 (Allyssa Rizzo 2). Digs: 81 (Rizzo 30).
Portland State (8-12, 4-5): Kills: 54 (Toni McDougald 17). Blocks: 7 (McDougald 2.5). Aces: 5 (Parker Webb 3). Digs: 92 (Ellie Snook 24). Assists: 50 (Caroline Dragani 44).
Sacramento State def. UM
25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24
Montana (2-18, 1-8): Kills: 41 (Amethyst Harper 15). Blocks: 13 (Missy Huddleston 4). Aces: 8 (Huddleston 3). Digs: 59 (Harper 15). Assists: 40 (Ashley Watkins 36).
Sacramento State (11-11, 6-3): Kills: 59 (Sarah Davis 19). Blocks: 9 (Cianna Andrews 5). Aces; ;9 (Paige Calvin 3). Digs: 62 (Michelle Taynton 17). Assists: 53 (Ashtin Olin 42).
Wednesday
DCC def. Rocky JV
25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10
Dawson Community College highlights: Shayna Baugh 30 kills, 11 digs, 7 blocks; Harlee Speth 21 kills, 35 digs; Nynah Bryant 60 assists; Kinzee Koch 29 digs, 2 aces.
Bottineau def. DCC
25-19, 9-25, 25-15, 25-15
Dawson Community College highlights: Harlee Speth 17 kills, 13 digs; Shayna Baugh 12 kills; Nyynah Bryant 34 assists; Samantha Egan 13 digs, 1 ace.
Tuesday
DCC def. Williston State
22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14
Dawson Community College: Shayna Baugh 18 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks; Harlee Speth 15 kills, 19 digs, 1 ace; Kinzee Koch 22 digs; Nynah Bryant 34 assists, 17 digs.
Note: Dawson will host Miles Community College on Sunday at 7 p.m. for the final regular season match of the season for both teams.
