Montana State def. E. Washington

25-14, 27-25, 25-17

(Saturday)

Eastern Washington (2-14, 0-4): Kills: 33 (Ashlyn Blotzer 9). Assists: 31 (Ana Paula Zandona 23). Aces: 3 (Makenna Davis 2). Digs: 44 (Catelyn Linke 11). Blocks: 7 (Davis 2.5).

Montana State (7-6, 3-1): Kills: 44 (Kira Thomsen 13). Assists: 40 (Allie Lynch 31). Aces: 1 (Lexi Goroski). Digs: 44 (Allyssa Rizzo 19). Blocks: 8 (Kelsie White 4.5).

