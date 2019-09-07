Montana State def. Loyola Maryland
25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18
Loyola Maryland (1-5): Kills 57 (Ann Ernst 17). Assists 52 (Ashley Dwyer 41). Aces 1 (Ernst). Digs 69 (Katie Forsythe 18). Blocks 6 (Adara Kellogg 5).
Montana State (2-4): Kills 63 (Hannah Scott 17). Assists 60 (Allie Lynch 51). Aces 8 (Scott 3). Digs 78 (Alyssa Rizzo 34). Blocks 9 (Kelsie White 4, Hannah Scott 4).
Notes: The match was played at the Hampton Inn Ramblers Challenge on Saturday in Chicago.
MSU Billings def. Fort Hays St.
26-24, 25-22, 25-17
Montana State Billings (1-2): Kills 32 (Maddi Vigil 12). Assists 28 (Hannah Hashbarger 25). Aces 9 (Hashbarger 3, Makayla Baca 3). Digs 33 (Baca 14). Blocks 5 (Joelle Mahowald 2.5).
Fort Hays St. (0-3): Kills 46 (Delaney Humm 14). Assists 45 (Katie Darnell 18). Aces 5 (Madison Miller 2, Tatum Bartels 2). Digs 44 (Abbie Hayes 11). Blocks 2 (Morgan Christiansen 1.5).
Wyoming def. UNC
22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-8
Northern Colorado (4-2): Kills 63 (Kailey Jo Ince 20). Assists 59 (Daisy Schultz 53). Aces 5 (Schultz 3). Digs 66 (Jadyn McCartney 145). Blocks 6 (Lauren Hinrichs 2, McCartney 2).
Wyoming (4-2): Kills 66 (Halie McArdle 18). Assists 61 (Mackenzie Coates 56). Aces 6 (Jackie McBride 2, Tara Traphagan 2). Digs 63 (Madie Fields 19). Blocks 12 (Jackie McBride 5).
Chadron State def. MSUB
25-23, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13
Montana State Billings: Kills: 56 (Bayli Monck 16, Maddi Vigil 13, Joelle Mahowald 13). Assists: 54 (Hannah Hashbarger 46). Aces: 7 (Makayla Baca 3). Digs: 86 (Baca 22, Vigil 18, Monck 18, Hashbarger 14). Blocks: 5 (Hannah Hayden 2.5, Joelle Mahowald 2.5).
Chadron State: Kills: 56 (Aracely Hernandez 15, Shelby Schouten 14). Assists: 54 (Tori Strickbine 40). Aces: 13 (four with 3). Digs: 91 (Ashton Burditt 29). Blocks: 10 (Chandler Hageman 3.5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.