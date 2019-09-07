Montana State def. Loyola Maryland

25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18

Loyola Maryland (1-5): Kills 57 (Ann Ernst 17). Assists 52 (Ashley Dwyer 41). Aces 1 (Ernst). Digs 69 (Katie Forsythe 18). Blocks 6 (Adara Kellogg 5).

Montana State (2-4): Kills 63 (Hannah Scott 17). Assists 60 (Allie Lynch 51). Aces 8 (Scott 3). Digs 78 (Alyssa Rizzo 34). Blocks 9 (Kelsie White 4, Hannah Scott 4). 

Notes: The match was played at the Hampton Inn Ramblers Challenge on Saturday in Chicago. 

MSU Billings def. Fort Hays St.

26-24, 25-22, 25-17

Montana State Billings (1-2): Kills 32 (Maddi Vigil 12). Assists 28 (Hannah Hashbarger 25). Aces 9 (Hashbarger 3, Makayla Baca 3). Digs 33 (Baca 14). Blocks 5 (Joelle Mahowald 2.5).

Fort Hays St. (0-3): Kills 46 (Delaney Humm 14). Assists 45 (Katie Darnell 18). Aces 5 (Madison Miller 2, Tatum Bartels 2). Digs 44 (Abbie Hayes 11). Blocks 2 (Morgan Christiansen 1.5).

Wyoming def. UNC

22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-8

Northern Colorado (4-2): Kills 63 (Kailey Jo Ince 20). Assists 59 (Daisy Schultz 53). Aces 5 (Schultz 3). Digs 66 (Jadyn McCartney 145). Blocks 6 (Lauren Hinrichs 2, McCartney 2).

Wyoming (4-2): Kills 66 (Halie McArdle 18). Assists 61 (Mackenzie Coates 56). Aces 6 (Jackie McBride 2, Tara Traphagan 2). Digs 63 (Madie Fields 19). Blocks 12 (Jackie McBride 5).

Chadron State def. MSUB

25-23, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13

Montana State Billings: Kills: 56 (Bayli Monck 16, Maddi Vigil 13, Joelle Mahowald 13). Assists: 54 (Hannah Hashbarger 46). Aces: 7 (Makayla Baca 3). Digs: 86 (Baca 22, Vigil 18, Monck 18, Hashbarger 14). Blocks: 5 (Hannah Hayden 2.5, Joelle Mahowald 2.5).

Chadron State: Kills: 56 (Aracely Hernandez 15, Shelby Schouten 14). Assists: 54 (Tori Strickbine 40). Aces: 13 (four with 3). Digs: 91 (Ashton Burditt 29). Blocks: 10 (Chandler Hageman 3.5).

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments