Providence def. MSU-Northern
21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12
(Thursday)
Montana State-Northern (0-9, 6-16): Kills: 31 (Rylee Burmester 13). Assists: 30 (Hailey Warren 30). Aces: 5 (Burmester 2). Digs: 84 (Burmester 20). Blocks: 4 (Katia Michelotti 2.5).
Providence (6-3, 18-6): Kills: 55 (Tyna William 18). Assists: 47 (Cydney Finberg-Roberts 45). Aces: 5 (Finberg-Roberts 2). Digs: 98 (Sacha Legros 42). Blocks: 6 (three with 1.5).
L-C State def. Rocky
28-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
(Thursday)
Rocky Mountain College (17-9, 7-2): Kills: 47 (Daniella Russell 14, Monique Rodriguez 11, Morgan Allen 10). Assists: 40 (Natalie Hilderman 34). Aces: 2 (two with 1). Digs: 89 (Ayla Embry 21). Blocks: 9 (Russell 3.5).
Lewis-Clark State (19-8, 7-2): Kills: 64 (Morgan Ness 19). Assists: 57 (Josilyn Remick 26, Jess Ruffing 22). Aces: 6 (three with 2). Digs: 90 (Gionni Brown 28). Blocks: 3 (two with 1).
Northern Colorado def. Montana State
22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13
(Thursday)
Northern Colorado (16-7, 10-1): Kills: 71 (Taylor Muff 21). Assists: 67 (Daisey Schultz 59). Aces: 3 (Schultz 2). Digs: 97 (Els Taylor 25, Schultz 24). Blocks: 8 (Lauren Hinrichs 2.5).
Montana State (10-11, 6-6-): 56 Evi Wilson 18, Kira Thompson 12). Assists: 51 (Allie Lynch 45). Aces: 6 (Allysa Rizzo 2). Digs: 78 (Rizzo 32). Blocks: 14 (Hannah Scott 4).
