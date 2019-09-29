N. Colorado def. Montana State

25-22, 25-21, 25-17

(Saturday)

Montana State (5-6, 1-1): Kills: 33 (Evi Wilson 14). Assists: 29 (Allie Lynch 24). Aces: 3 (Wilson 2). Digs: 37 (Allyssa Rizzo 9). Blocks: 6 (Hannah Scott 2).

Northern Colorado (8-6, 2-0): Kills: 46 (Kailey Jo Ince 17). Assists: 44 (Daisy Schultz 39). Aces: 5 (Taylor Muff 2). Digs: 38 (Taylor Els 13). Blocks: 3 (Maddy Bremer 1.5).

Alaska Anchorage def. MSUB

25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10

(Saturday)

Montana State Billings (4-9, 2-2): Kills 42 (Skylar Reed 13). Assists 40 (Hannah Hashbarger 35). Aces 8 (Marissa Logozzo 3). Digs 48 (Logozzo 13). Blocks 3 (Joelle Mahowald 1, Eavan Taylor 1). 

Alaska Anchorage (8-4, 3-1): Kills 59 (Eve Stephens 22). Assists 57 (Ellen Floyd 52). Aces 12 (Vanessa Hayes 5). Digs 50 (Talia Leauanae 10). Blocks 5 (Ellen Floyd 1.5).

