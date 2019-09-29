N. Colorado def. Montana State
25-22, 25-21, 25-17
(Saturday)
Montana State (5-6, 1-1): Kills: 33 (Evi Wilson 14). Assists: 29 (Allie Lynch 24). Aces: 3 (Wilson 2). Digs: 37 (Allyssa Rizzo 9). Blocks: 6 (Hannah Scott 2).
Northern Colorado (8-6, 2-0): Kills: 46 (Kailey Jo Ince 17). Assists: 44 (Daisy Schultz 39). Aces: 5 (Taylor Muff 2). Digs: 38 (Taylor Els 13). Blocks: 3 (Maddy Bremer 1.5).
Alaska Anchorage def. MSUB
25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10
(Saturday)
Montana State Billings (4-9, 2-2): Kills 42 (Skylar Reed 13). Assists 40 (Hannah Hashbarger 35). Aces 8 (Marissa Logozzo 3). Digs 48 (Logozzo 13). Blocks 3 (Joelle Mahowald 1, Eavan Taylor 1).
Alaska Anchorage (8-4, 3-1): Kills 59 (Eve Stephens 22). Assists 57 (Ellen Floyd 52). Aces 12 (Vanessa Hayes 5). Digs 50 (Talia Leauanae 10). Blocks 5 (Ellen Floyd 1.5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.