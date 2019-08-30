Morningside def. Rocky

25-20, 27-25, 25-11

Morningside (5-0): Kills: 52 (Krista Zenk 17). Blocks: 6 Emma Gerber 3). Aces: 8 (Rylie Muhlbauer 3, Kayla Harris 3). Digs: 72 (Harris 17). Assists: 52 (Callie Alberico 39).

Rocky Mountain College (5-4): Kills: 37 (Daniella Russell 13). Blocks: 4 (Naomi Bad Bear 1.5). Aces: 2 (Natalie Hilderman 2). Digs: 69 (Ayla Embry 17, Annie Cooke 11, Addy Valdez 11, Hilderman 11). Assists: 33 (Hilderman 29).

MSU def. ALRU

25-11, 25-11, 25-21

Arkansas-Little Rock: Kills: 29 (Janae Thurston 7). Blocks: 2. Aces: 1 (Laura Jansen). Digs: 53 (Diana Giordani 16).

Montana State: Kills: 34 (Kira Thomsen 10). Blocks: 7 (Kelsie White 2.5). Aces: 8 (Allie Lynch 3). Digs: 54 (Allyssa Rizzo 18). Assists: 33 (Lynch 29).

Northwestern St. def. MSU

25-22, 16-25, 16-25, 28-26, 15-13

Montana State (1-1): Kills: 61 (Evi Wilson 19). Blocks: 11 (Emma Pence 4). Aces: 3. Digs: 82 (Hannah Scott 28). Assists: 57 (Allie Lynch 48).

Northwestern State (1-1): Kills: 60 (Hannah Brister 24). Blocks: 11 (Kourtney Seaton 3). Aces: 5 (Megan Lohmiller 2, Alexis Warren 2). Digs: 99 (Warren 36). Assists: 57 (Skylar Besch 33).

Colorado def. Wyoming

25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Wyoming (0-1): Kills: 35 (Tara Traphagan 9). Assists: 31 (Mackenzie Coates 17). Aces: 3 (Halie McArdle 2). Digs: 34 (Madi Fields 10). Blocks: 10.5 (Faith Waitsman 3).

Colorado (1-0): Kills: 39 (Justine Spann 13). Assists: 35 (Jenna Ewert 32). Aces: 4 (Spann 2). Digs: 39 (Rachel Whipple 13). Blocks: 8 (Danielle Price 2).

UC Davis def. Montana

25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Montana (0-1): Kills: 30 (Janna Grimsrud 10). Assists: 27 (Casey Stites 22). Aces: 3 (three with 1). Digs: 15 (Amethyst Harper 4). Blocks: 5 (Harper 2).

UC Davis (1-0): Kills: 42 (Mahalia White 13, Demari Webb 11). Assists: 39 (Jane Seslar 36). Aces: 9 (four with 2). Digs: 33 (Ally Reyes 11). Blocks: 1.

Pacific def. Montana

25-8, 25-21, 25-17

Pacific (2-0): Kills: 48 (Riley Patterson 12, Kennedy Kaminsky 11, Riley Ramsey 11). Assists: 43 (Gabby Leo 26). Aces: 7 (Patterson 4). Digs: 42 (Jadyn Tubbs 16). Blocks: 9 (Kaminsky 4.5).

Montana (0-2): Kills: 19 (Missy Huddleston 7). Assists: 18 (Casey Stites 15). Aces: 2 (two with 1). Digs: 36 (Sarina Moreno 12). Blocks: 5 (Kelly Horning 2).

