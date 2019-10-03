Rocky def. Providence

25-23, 25-21, 28-26

Rocky Mountain College (13-5, 5-0): Kills: 38 (Daniella Russell 12, Miranda Gallagher 8). Blocks: 6 (Morgan Allen 2). Aces; 0. Digs: 91 (Annie Cooke 23, Ayla Embry 19). Assists: 33 (Natalie Hilderman 32).

Providence: Kills: 43 (Kelsey Shaver 18). Blocks: 7 (Ember Schwindt 2.5). Aces: 2. Digs: 93 (Shaver 22, Sacha Legros 19). Assists: 41 (Renae Davis 24).

Wyoming def. Air Force

25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10

Wyoming (8-7, 3-1): Kills: 57 (Jackie McBride 18). Assists: 52 (Kyra Slavik 43). Aces: 0. Digs: 89 (Madi Fields 22). Blocks: 11 (McBride 4).

Air Force (4-11, 1-2): Kills: 63 (Denise Ssozi 22). Assists: 58 (Andi Ahlers 42). Aces: 5 (Ahlers 2). Digs: 95 (Alex King 31). Blocks: 6 (Cambria Galloway 2.5).

MSU def. Idaho 

25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23

Idaho (6-9, 2-1): Kills: 52 (Kennedy Warren 18). Blocks: 10 (Nicole Ball 3.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 59 (Delaney Hopen 14). Assists: 48 (Donnee Janzen 35).

Montana State (6-6, 2-1): Kills: 50 (Evi Wilson 18). Blocks: 10 (Kelsie White 4). Aces: 3. Digs: 46 (Allyssa Rizzo 21). Assists: 45 (Allie Lynch 39).

Montana def. EWU

25-22, 25-15, 25-11

Eastern Washington (2-13, 0-3): Kills: 30 (Ashlyn Blotzer 6). Blocks: 3.5. Aces; 1. Digs: 45 (Puaoolelagi Sao 14). Assists: 24 (Ana Paula Zandona 18).

Montana (2-12, 1-2): Kills: 29 (Janna Grimsrud 7, Amethyst Harper 7). Blocks: 5 (Grimsrud 2). Aces; 9 (Elsa Godwin 5). Digs: 45 (Sarina Moreno 15). Assists: 25 (Ashley Watkins 24).

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments