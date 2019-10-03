Rocky def. Providence
25-23, 25-21, 28-26
Rocky Mountain College (13-5, 5-0): Kills: 38 (Daniella Russell 12, Miranda Gallagher 8). Blocks: 6 (Morgan Allen 2). Aces; 0. Digs: 91 (Annie Cooke 23, Ayla Embry 19). Assists: 33 (Natalie Hilderman 32).
Providence: Kills: 43 (Kelsey Shaver 18). Blocks: 7 (Ember Schwindt 2.5). Aces: 2. Digs: 93 (Shaver 22, Sacha Legros 19). Assists: 41 (Renae Davis 24).
Wyoming def. Air Force
25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10
Wyoming (8-7, 3-1): Kills: 57 (Jackie McBride 18). Assists: 52 (Kyra Slavik 43). Aces: 0. Digs: 89 (Madi Fields 22). Blocks: 11 (McBride 4).
Air Force (4-11, 1-2): Kills: 63 (Denise Ssozi 22). Assists: 58 (Andi Ahlers 42). Aces: 5 (Ahlers 2). Digs: 95 (Alex King 31). Blocks: 6 (Cambria Galloway 2.5).
MSU def. Idaho
25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23
Idaho (6-9, 2-1): Kills: 52 (Kennedy Warren 18). Blocks: 10 (Nicole Ball 3.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 59 (Delaney Hopen 14). Assists: 48 (Donnee Janzen 35).
Montana State (6-6, 2-1): Kills: 50 (Evi Wilson 18). Blocks: 10 (Kelsie White 4). Aces: 3. Digs: 46 (Allyssa Rizzo 21). Assists: 45 (Allie Lynch 39).
Montana def. EWU
25-22, 25-15, 25-11
Eastern Washington (2-13, 0-3): Kills: 30 (Ashlyn Blotzer 6). Blocks: 3.5. Aces; 1. Digs: 45 (Puaoolelagi Sao 14). Assists: 24 (Ana Paula Zandona 18).
Montana (2-12, 1-2): Kills: 29 (Janna Grimsrud 7, Amethyst Harper 7). Blocks: 5 (Grimsrud 2). Aces; 9 (Elsa Godwin 5). Digs: 45 (Sarina Moreno 15). Assists: 25 (Ashley Watkins 24).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.