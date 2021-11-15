|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Sam Houston (27)
|9-0
|698
|1
|2. James Madison
|9-1
|665
|2
|3. Montana State (1)
|9-1
|644
|3
|4. North Dakota St.
|9-1
|575
|6
|5. Kennesaw St.
|9-1
|563
|5
|6. Eastern Washington
|8-2
|559
|8
|7. Montana
|8-2
|510
|9
|8. UT Martin
|9-1
|486
|10
|9. Villanova
|8-2
|465
|11
|10. East Tennessee St.
|9-1
|444
|12
|11. UC Davis
|8-2
|413
|4
|12. SE
|Louisiana
|8-2
|381
|13
|13. South Dakota St.
|7-3
|352
|7
|14. Missouri St.
|7-3
|326
|14
|15. Southern Illinois
|7-3
|294
|16
|16. South Dakota
|7-3
|278
|17
|17. Jackson St.
|9-1
|277
|15
|18. Sacramento State
|8-2
|246
|18
|19. UIW
|8-2
|187
|21
|20. Princeton
|8-1
|147
|22
|21. Dartmouth
|8-1
|136
|23
|22. Stephen F Austin
|7-3
|99
|NR
|23. Mercer
|7-2
|88
|NR
|24. Monmouth (N.J.)
|7-3
|86
|NR
|25. Florida A&M
|8-2
|53
|NR
Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), VMI (20), Northern Iowa (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Holy Cross, 35; Rhode Island, 33; Chattanooga, 18; Eastern Kentucky, 17; Northern Iowa, 5; VMI, 4; Weber St., 4; Central Arkansas, 3; William & Mary, 3; Jacksonville St., 2; Maine, 2; Harvard, 1; Sacred Heart, 1.
