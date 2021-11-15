 RecordPtsPvs
1. Sam Houston (27)9-06981
2. James Madison9-16652
3. Montana State (1)9-16443
4. North Dakota St.9-15756
5. Kennesaw St.9-15635
6. Eastern Washington8-25598
7. Montana8-25109
8. UT Martin9-148610
9. Villanova8-246511
10. East Tennessee St.9-144412
11. UC Davis8-24134
12. SELouisiana8-238113
13. South Dakota St.7-33527
14. Missouri St.7-332614
15. Southern Illinois7-329416
16. South Dakota7-327817
17. Jackson St.9-127715
18. Sacramento State8-224618
19. UIW8-218721
20. Princeton8-114722
21. Dartmouth8-113623
22. Stephen F Austin7-399NR
23. Mercer7-288NR
24. Monmouth (N.J.)7-386NR
25. Florida A&M8-253NR

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), VMI (20), Northern Iowa (24), Eastern Kentucky (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Holy Cross, 35; Rhode Island, 33; Chattanooga, 18; Eastern Kentucky, 17; Northern Iowa, 5; VMI, 4; Weber St., 4; Central Arkansas, 3; William & Mary, 3; Jacksonville St., 2; Maine, 2; Harvard, 1; Sacred Heart, 1.

