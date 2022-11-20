FCS playoffs

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Elon at Furman, 10 a.m.

Davidson at Richmond, noon

Saint Francis (PA) at Delaware, noon

New Hampshire at Fordham, noon

North Dakota at Weber State, 2 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Montana, 8 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3

New Hampshire/Fordham at No. 8 Holy Cross, 10 a.m.

Elon/Furman at No. 7 Incarnate Word, noon

Eastern Kentucky/Gardner-Webb at No. 5 William & Mary, noon

Weber State/North Dakota at No. 4 Montana State, 1 p.m.

Delaware/Saint Francis at No. 1 South Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Idaho/SLU at No. 6 Samford, 1 p.m.

Montana/SEMO at No. 3 North Dakota State, 1:30 p.m.

Davidson/Richmond at No. 2 Sacramento State, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 9/10

TBD

Semifinals

Dec. 16/17

TBD

Championship

Sunday, Jan. 8

at Frisco, Texas

TBD

