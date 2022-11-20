FCS playoffs
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Elon at Furman, 10 a.m.
Davidson at Richmond, noon
Saint Francis (PA) at Delaware, noon
New Hampshire at Fordham, noon
North Dakota at Weber State, 2 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State at Montana, 8 p.m.
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
New Hampshire/Fordham at No. 8 Holy Cross, 10 a.m.
Elon/Furman at No. 7 Incarnate Word, noon
Eastern Kentucky/Gardner-Webb at No. 5 William & Mary, noon
Weber State/North Dakota at No. 4 Montana State, 1 p.m.
Delaware/Saint Francis at No. 1 South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Idaho/SLU at No. 6 Samford, 1 p.m.
Montana/SEMO at No. 3 North Dakota State, 1:30 p.m.
Davidson/Richmond at No. 2 Sacramento State, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9/10
TBD
Semifinals
Dec. 16/17
TBD
Championship
Sunday, Jan. 8
at Frisco, Texas
TBD
