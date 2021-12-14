2021 HERO Sports FCS All-America teams

First Team

Offense

QB Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

RB Pierre Strong, Jr., South Dakota State

RB Quay Holmes, East Tennessee State

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

WR Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham

AP Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

Defense

DL Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa

DL Daniel Hardy, Montana State

DL Mike Greene, James Madison

DL Titus Leo, Wagner

DL Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State

LB Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State

DB Christian Benford, Villanova

DB Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

DB Justin Ford, Montana

DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

DB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

Special Teams

K Ethan Ratke, James Madison

P Brian Buschini, Montana

LS Kyle Davis, James Madison

RS Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Second Team

Offense

QB Cole Johnson, James Madison

RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

RB Ramon Jefferson, Sam Houston

FB Coy Williams, Davidson

WR Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

WR Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison

WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word

TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

OL Liam Fornadel, James Madison

OL Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

OL David Kroll, Delaware

OL P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls

OL Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State

OL Lewis Kidd, Montana State

AP Montrell Washington, Samford

Defense

DL Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston

DL Vaughn Taylor Jr., Morehead State

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

DL Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

DL Nate Lynn, William & Mary

LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

LB James Houston, Jackson State

LB Tre Walker, Idaho

LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, James Madison

LB Stone Snyder, VMI

DB Anthony Adams, Portland State

DB Koby Perry, Austin Peay

DB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

DB Darius Joiner, Western Illinois

DB Qua Brown, Southern Illinois

Special Teams

K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

P Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

LS Matthew O’Donoghue, Montana

RS Malik Flowers, Montana

Offense

QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana University

RB Malik Grant, Sacred Heart

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

FB Logan Kendall, Idaho

WR BJ Byrd, Morehead State

WR Talolo Limu-Jones, Eastern Washington

WR Dennis Houston, Western Illinois

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M

OL Colby Thomas, Sam Houston

OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

OL Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois

OL Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington

OL AJ Farris, Monmouth

AP Jake Chisholm, Dayton

Defense

DL Brevin Allen, Campbell

DL Antwan Owens, Jackson State

DL Isaiah Chambers, McNeese

DL Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State

DL Chase Benson, Montana State

DL Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern

LB Donovan Manuel, East Tennessee State

LB Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota

LB Jace Lewis, Montana

LB Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State

DB Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay

DB Greg Ross, James Madison

DB Jordan Perryman, UC Davis

DB Robby Hauck, Montana

DB Tyree Robinson, East Tennessee State

Special Teams

K Kevin Macias, Montana

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS Robert Soderholm, VMI

RS Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

