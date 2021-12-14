2021 HERO Sports FCS All-America teams
First Team
Offense
QB Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
RB Pierre Strong, Jr., South Dakota State
RB Quay Holmes, East Tennessee State
FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
WR Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham
AP Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
Defense
DL Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa
DL Daniel Hardy, Montana State
DL Mike Greene, James Madison
DL Titus Leo, Wagner
DL Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State
LB Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana
LB Troy Andersen, Montana State
LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State
DB Christian Benford, Villanova
DB Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
DB Justin Ford, Montana
DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State
DB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
Special Teams
K Ethan Ratke, James Madison
P Brian Buschini, Montana
LS Kyle Davis, James Madison
RS Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Second Team
Offense
QB Cole Johnson, James Madison
RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
RB Ramon Jefferson, Sam Houston
FB Coy Williams, Davidson
WR Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
WR Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison
WR Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word
TE Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
OL Liam Fornadel, James Madison
OL Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
OL David Kroll, Delaware
OL P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls
OL Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
OL Lewis Kidd, Montana State
AP Montrell Washington, Samford
Defense
DL Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston
DL Vaughn Taylor Jr., Morehead State
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
DL Nate Lynn, William & Mary
LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
LB James Houston, Jackson State
LB Tre Walker, Idaho
LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, James Madison
LB Stone Snyder, VMI
DB Anthony Adams, Portland State
DB Koby Perry, Austin Peay
DB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State
DB Darius Joiner, Western Illinois
DB Qua Brown, Southern Illinois
Special Teams
K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
P Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
LS Matthew O’Donoghue, Montana
RS Malik Flowers, Montana
Offense
QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana University
RB Malik Grant, Sacred Heart
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
FB Logan Kendall, Idaho
WR BJ Byrd, Morehead State
WR Talolo Limu-Jones, Eastern Washington
WR Dennis Houston, Western Illinois
TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
OL Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M
OL Colby Thomas, Sam Houston
OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
OL Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois
OL Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
OL AJ Farris, Monmouth
AP Jake Chisholm, Dayton
Defense
DL Brevin Allen, Campbell
DL Antwan Owens, Jackson State
DL Isaiah Chambers, McNeese
DL Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
DL Chase Benson, Montana State
DL Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern
LB Donovan Manuel, East Tennessee State
LB Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota
LB Jace Lewis, Montana
LB Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State
DB Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay
DB Greg Ross, James Madison
DB Jordan Perryman, UC Davis
DB Robby Hauck, Montana
DB Tyree Robinson, East Tennessee State
Special Teams
K Kevin Macias, Montana
P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS Robert Soderholm, VMI
RS Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.