HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25
1. Sam Houston
2. James Madison
3. South Dakota State
4. North Dakota State
5. Southern Illinois
6. Delaware
T7. Montana State
T7. Weber State
9. Montana
10. North Dakota
11. Central Arkansas
12. Monmouth
T13. Southeastern Louisiana
T13. VMI
15. Jacksonville State
16. Eastern Washington
17. Villanova
18. Austin Peay
19. North Carolina A&T
20. Chattanooga
21. Alcorn State
22. Murray State
T23. East Tennessee State
T23. Sacramento State
25. Missouri State
Also receiving votes (alphabetical order): Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Nicholls, Rhode Island
