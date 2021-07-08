HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

1. Sam Houston

2. James Madison

3. South Dakota State

4. North Dakota State

5. Southern Illinois

6. Delaware

T7. Montana State

T7. Weber State

9. Montana

10. North Dakota

11. Central Arkansas

12. Monmouth

T13. Southeastern Louisiana

T13. VMI

15. Jacksonville State

16. Eastern Washington

17. Villanova

18. Austin Peay

19. North Carolina A&T

20. Chattanooga

21. Alcorn State

22. Murray State

T23. East Tennessee State

T23. Sacramento State

25. Missouri State

Also receiving votes (alphabetical order): Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Nicholls, Rhode Island

Tags

Load comments