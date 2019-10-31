Men's basketball
Wednesday
Wyoming 62, NNU 56
|NW Nazarene
|33
|23
|—
|56
|Wyoming
|43
|19
|—
|62
Northwest Nazarene: Ezekiel Alley 5, Sam Roth 15, George Reidy 4, Olamilekan Adetunji 12, Jaylen Fox 12, Cayden Wright 3, Zac Furgerson 3, Christian Rose 2.
Wyoming: Hunter Thompson 3, Austin Mueller 6, Jake Hendricks 23, A.J. Banks 3, Hunter Maldonado 11, Kwane Marble 4, TJ Taylor 5, Greg Milton III 5, Tyler Morman 2.
Montana State 94, YCC 43
|Yellowstone Christian
|22
|21
|—
|43
|Montana State
|55
|39
|—
|94
Yellowstone Christian College: Derrian Reed 12, Devin Jones 12, Chris Pendley 12, DeVante King 5, Malcolm Smauldon 2.
Montana State: Michael Paulo 17, Jubrile Belo 10, Amin Adamu 7, Devin Kirby 7, Harald Frey 4, Caleb Bellach 19, Finn Fleute 11, Zeke Quinlan 7, Zach Hobbs 6, Borja Fernandez 6.
