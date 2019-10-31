Men's basketball

Wednesday

Wyoming 62, NNU 56

NW Nazarene33  23  56 
Wyoming43  19  62 

Northwest Nazarene: Ezekiel Alley 5, Sam Roth 15, George Reidy 4, Olamilekan Adetunji 12, Jaylen Fox 12, Cayden Wright 3, Zac Furgerson 3, Christian Rose 2.

Wyoming: Hunter Thompson 3, Austin Mueller 6, Jake Hendricks 23, A.J. Banks 3, Hunter Maldonado 11, Kwane Marble 4, TJ Taylor 5, Greg Milton III 5, Tyler Morman 2.

Montana State 94, YCC 43

Yellowstone Christian22  21  43 
Montana State55  39  94 

Yellowstone Christian College: Derrian Reed 12, Devin Jones 12, Chris Pendley 12, DeVante King 5, Malcolm Smauldon 2.

Montana State: Michael Paulo 17, Jubrile Belo 10, Amin Adamu 7, Devin Kirby 7, Harald Frey 4, Caleb Bellach 19, Finn Fleute 11, Zeke Quinlan 7, Zach Hobbs 6, Borja Fernandez 6.

