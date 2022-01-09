MONTANA (11-6)

Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bannan 5-13 0-0 11, Carter-Hollinger 4-8 0-0 9, Beasley 5-11 4-5 15, Whitney 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Parker 5-10 7-9 18, Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Vazquez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 13-16 59.

MONTANA ST. (12-5)

Belo 4-7 2-6 10, Mohamed 3-4 2-2 10, Adamu 7-13 2-3 19, Bishop 4-13 3-3 11, Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Lecholat 2-2 2-2 7, Osobor 2-3 1-1 5, Gazelas 0-0 2-2 2, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 14-19 66.

Halftime—Montana St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals—Montana 4-15 (Carter-Hollinger 1-2, Parker 1-2, Bannan 1-3, Beasley 1-4, Owens 0-1, Martin 0-3), Montana St. 6-12 (Adamu 3-4, Mohamed 2-2, Lecholat 1-1, Patterson 0-1, Bishop 0-4). Fouled Out—Anderson. Rebounds—Montana 27 (Bannan 10), Montana St. 29 (Belo 10). Assists—Montana 5 (Bannan, Carter-Hollinger, Beasley, Martin, Parker 1), Montana St. 8 (Bishop 3). Total Fouls—Montana 21, Montana St. 17. A—3,763 (8,455).

