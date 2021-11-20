Montana 29, Montana State 10
|MSU
|3
|0
|0
|7
|—
|10
|UM
|10
|6
|10
|3
|—
|29
First quarter
UM: Junior Bergen 74 pass from Cam Humphrey (Kevin Macias), 14:12
MSU: Blake Glessner 35 FG, 4:49
UM: Macias 42 FG, 2:38
Second quarter
UM: Macias 33 FG, 2:00
UM: Macias 40 FG, 0:12
Third quarter
UM: Macias 50 FG, 11:32
UM: Justin Ford 56 fumble recovery (Macias kick), 2:29
Fourth quarter
UM: Macias 37 FG, 6:26
MSU: Nate Stewart 20 pass from Matthew McKay (Blake Glessner kick), 0:48
Individual statistics
RUSHING: MSU, Isaiah Ifanse 19-50, Tommy Mellott 7-27, Matthew McKay 9-23, Lane Sumner 2-8, Elijah Elliott 2-4. UM, Xavier Harris 17-41, Malik Flowers 2-20, Robbie Patterson 3-7, Junior Bergen 1-6, Isiah Childs 3-2, Nick Ostmo 1-0, Cam Humphrey 8-(-21).
PASSING: MSU, Matthew McKay 12-25-0, 108 yards. UM, Cam Humphrey 13-22-2, 220; Kris Brown 1-2-0, 17.
RECEIVING: MSU, Nate Stewart 2-30, Lance McCutcheon 3-30, Derryk Snell 2-17, Eliijah Elliott 3-14, Willie Patterson 1-13, Tommy Mellott 1-4. UM, Junior Bergen 3-82, Mitch Roberts 3-53, Ryan Simpson 2-42, Cole Grossman 2-27, Samuel Akem 2-26, Xavier Harris 2-7.
