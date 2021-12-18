|S. Dakota St.
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Montana St.
|7
|10
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
MTST—Stewart 64 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 03:28
SDST—Strong Jr. 44 run (Frahm kick), 01:21
Second Quarter
MTST—FG Glessner 27, 09:59
SDST—Jad.Janke 13 pass from Oladokun (Frahm kick), 06:55
MTST—Mellott 4 run (Glessner kick), 04:22
SDST—FG Frahm 51, 00:00
Third Quarter
MTST—Mellott 3 run (Glessner kick), 00:00
Fourth Quarter
MTST—McCutcheon 17 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 10:35
|SDST
|MTST
|First downs
|22
|19
|Rushes-yards
|33-124
|42-176
|Passing
|315
|233
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-1
|10-15-0
|Return Yards
|101
|14
|Punts-Avg.
|2-50.5
|4-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|5-50
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|29:34
|30:26
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—S. Dakota St., Pi. Strong Jr. 14-94, Is. Davis 9-13, Ch. Oladokun 8-10, Ru. Voss 1-4, Tu. Kraft 1-3. Montana St., To. Mellott 34-155, El. Elliott 6-21, Team 2-0.
PASSING—S. Dakota St., Ch. Oladokun 23-35-1-315, Ru. Voss 0-1-0-0. Montana St., To. Mellott 10-15-0-233.
RECEIVING—S. Dakota St., Jax. Janke 6-97, Tu. Kraft 6-96, Jad. Janke 5-80, Za. Heins 2-18, Ca. Bauer 1-17, Pi. Strong Jr. 1-6, Mi. Morgan 1-1, Is. Davis 1-0. Montana St., La. McCutcheon 5-98, Na. Stewart 3-92, Tr. Pickering 1-33, Wi. Patterson 1-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.