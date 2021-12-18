S. Dakota St.7100017
Montana St.7107731

First Quarter

MTST—Stewart 64 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 03:28

SDST—Strong Jr. 44 run (Frahm kick), 01:21

Second Quarter

MTST—FG Glessner 27, 09:59

SDST—Jad.Janke 13 pass from Oladokun (Frahm kick), 06:55

MTST—Mellott 4 run (Glessner kick), 04:22

SDST—FG Frahm 51, 00:00

Third Quarter

MTST—Mellott 3 run (Glessner kick), 00:00

Fourth Quarter

MTST—McCutcheon 17 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 10:35

 SDSTMTST
First downs2219
Rushes-yards33-12442-176
Passing315233
Comp-Att-Int23-36-110-15-0
Return Yards10114
Punts-Avg.2-50.54-39.5
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalty-Yards5-503-15
Time of Possession29:3430:26

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—S. Dakota St., Pi. Strong Jr. 14-94, Is. Davis 9-13, Ch. Oladokun 8-10, Ru. Voss 1-4, Tu. Kraft 1-3. Montana St., To. Mellott 34-155, El. Elliott 6-21, Team 2-0.

PASSING—S. Dakota St., Ch. Oladokun 23-35-1-315, Ru. Voss 0-1-0-0. Montana St., To. Mellott 10-15-0-233.

RECEIVING—S. Dakota St., Jax. Janke 6-97, Tu. Kraft 6-96, Jad. Janke 5-80, Za. Heins 2-18, Ca. Bauer 1-17, Pi. Strong Jr. 1-6, Mi. Morgan 1-1, Is. Davis 1-0. Montana St., La. McCutcheon 5-98, Na. Stewart 3-92, Tr. Pickering 1-33, Wi. Patterson 1-10.

