Montana St.14147742
Sam Houston St.066719

First Quarter

MTST—Mellott 4 pass from Patterson (Glessner kick), 12:46

MTST—Patterson 31 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 11:43

Second Quarter

MTST—Mellott 1 run (Glessner kick), 14:24

MTST—Mellott 2 run (Glessner kick), 07:46

SHSU—Schmid 1 run (pass failed), 01:28

Third Quarter

SHSU—Adeyi 61 pass from Schmid (pass failed), 13:54

MTST—McCutcheon 68 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 06:55

Fourth Quarter

SHSU—Adeyi 61 pass from Schmid (Morgan kick), 07:33

MTST—Ifanse 42 run (Glessner kick), 02:16

 MTSTSHSU
First downs1420
Rushes-yards43-19035-79
Passing169354
Comp-Att-Int7-12-027-40-3
Return Yards33104
Punts-Avg.8-38.54-43.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards4-456-72
Time of Possession27:0132:59

 

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 24-105, To. Mellott 17-76, Wi. Patterson 2-9. Sam Houston St., No. Smith 6-34, Ra. Jefferson 11-17, Ky. Jackson 2-12, If. Adeyi 2-11, Er. Schmid 14-5.

PASSING—Montana St., To. Mellott 6-11-0-165, Wi. Patterson 1-1-0-4. Sam Houston St., Er. Schmid 27-39-3-354, No. Smith 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Montana St., La. McCutcheon 2-98, Wi. Patterson 1-31, Na. Stewart 1-25, De. Snell 1-6, Is. Ifanse 1-5, To. Mellott 1-4. Sam Houston St., If. Adeyi 9-184, Je. Ezzard 5-71, Co. Chrest 8-64, No. Smith 3-18, Ch. Harvin 1-13, Is. Schley 1-4.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments