|Montana St.
|14
|14
|7
|7
|—
|42
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|6
|6
|7
|—
|19
First Quarter
MTST—Mellott 4 pass from Patterson (Glessner kick), 12:46
MTST—Patterson 31 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 11:43
Second Quarter
MTST—Mellott 1 run (Glessner kick), 14:24
MTST—Mellott 2 run (Glessner kick), 07:46
SHSU—Schmid 1 run (pass failed), 01:28
Third Quarter
SHSU—Adeyi 61 pass from Schmid (pass failed), 13:54
MTST—McCutcheon 68 pass from Mellott (Glessner kick), 06:55
Fourth Quarter
SHSU—Adeyi 61 pass from Schmid (Morgan kick), 07:33
MTST—Ifanse 42 run (Glessner kick), 02:16
|MTST
|SHSU
|First downs
|14
|20
|Rushes-yards
|43-190
|35-79
|Passing
|169
|354
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-12-0
|27-40-3
|Return Yards
|33
|104
|Punts-Avg.
|8-38.5
|4-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-45
|6-72
|Time of Possession
|27:01
|32:59
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 24-105, To. Mellott 17-76, Wi. Patterson 2-9. Sam Houston St., No. Smith 6-34, Ra. Jefferson 11-17, Ky. Jackson 2-12, If. Adeyi 2-11, Er. Schmid 14-5.
PASSING—Montana St., To. Mellott 6-11-0-165, Wi. Patterson 1-1-0-4. Sam Houston St., Er. Schmid 27-39-3-354, No. Smith 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Montana St., La. McCutcheon 2-98, Wi. Patterson 1-31, Na. Stewart 1-25, De. Snell 1-6, Is. Ifanse 1-5, To. Mellott 1-4. Sam Houston St., If. Adeyi 9-184, Je. Ezzard 5-71, Co. Chrest 8-64, No. Smith 3-18, Ch. Harvin 1-13, Is. Schley 1-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.