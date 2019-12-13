 

Austin Peay030710
Montana St.10014024

First Quarter

MOS—Ifanse 60 run (T.Bailey kick), 13:38.

MOS—FG T.Bailey 45, 1:52.

Second Quarter

APY—FG Birchfield 33, :56.

Third Quarter

MOS—Kassis 5 pass from Rovig (T.Bailey kick), 11:14.

MOS—Scrempos 2 pass from Ifanse (T.Bailey kick), 4:08.

Fourth Quarter

APY—D.Wilson 76 pass from Craig (Birchfield kick), 13:11.

 

———

 APYMOS
First downs1016
Rushes-yards19-1849-279
Passing197107
Comp-Att-Int19-38-215-22-0
Return Yards2422
Punts-Avg.7-38.64-39.8
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards9-939-90
Time of Possession23:1036:50

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Austin Peay, Ke.Williams 7-9, Harley 1-5, Momodu 1-3, Craig 10-1. Montana St., Ifanse 26-196, Jones 13-59, Rovig 4-18, Sumner 2-7, Jonsen 2-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Austin Peay, Stuart 1-1-0-24, Craig 18-37-2-173. Montana St., Ifanse 1-1-0-2, Jonsen 1-1-0-(minus 9), Rovig 13-20-0-114.

RECEIVING—Austin Peay, D.Wilson 6-118, Alexander 4-48, Ke.Williams 4-1, Soumare 3-33, Harley 2-(minus 3). Montana St., Kassis 4-24, Jones 4-21, Jonsen 3-19, Steel 2-36, Estes 1-5, Scrempos 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Montana St., T.Bailey 41, T.Bailey 37.

