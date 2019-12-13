|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Montana St.
|10
|0
|14
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
MOS—Ifanse 60 run (T.Bailey kick), 13:38.
MOS—FG T.Bailey 45, 1:52.
Second Quarter
APY—FG Birchfield 33, :56.
Third Quarter
MOS—Kassis 5 pass from Rovig (T.Bailey kick), 11:14.
MOS—Scrempos 2 pass from Ifanse (T.Bailey kick), 4:08.
Fourth Quarter
APY—D.Wilson 76 pass from Craig (Birchfield kick), 13:11.
———
|APY
|MOS
|First downs
|10
|16
|Rushes-yards
|19-18
|49-279
|Passing
|197
|107
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-2
|15-22-0
|Return Yards
|24
|22
|Punts-Avg.
|7-38.6
|4-39.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-93
|9-90
|Time of Possession
|23:10
|36:50
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Austin Peay, Ke.Williams 7-9, Harley 1-5, Momodu 1-3, Craig 10-1. Montana St., Ifanse 26-196, Jones 13-59, Rovig 4-18, Sumner 2-7, Jonsen 2-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Austin Peay, Stuart 1-1-0-24, Craig 18-37-2-173. Montana St., Ifanse 1-1-0-2, Jonsen 1-1-0-(minus 9), Rovig 13-20-0-114.
RECEIVING—Austin Peay, D.Wilson 6-118, Alexander 4-48, Ke.Williams 4-1, Soumare 3-33, Harley 2-(minus 3). Montana St., Kassis 4-24, Jones 4-21, Jonsen 3-19, Steel 2-36, Estes 1-5, Scrempos 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Montana St., T.Bailey 41, T.Bailey 37.
