MSU 23, EWU 20

(Saturday)

Montana St.790723
E. Washington1300720

First Quarter

MTST—McKay 56 run (Glessner kick), 12:39

EWU—Roberson 19 pass from Barriere (run failed), 10:09

EWU—Limu-Jones 18 pass from Barriere (Cleaver kick), 03:12

Second Quarter

MTST—McCutcheon 67 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 08:14

MTST—Team safety, 03:05

Fourth Quarter

MTST—Ifanse 43 run (Glessner kick), 11:47

EWU—Merritt 1 run (Cleaver kick), 07:39

 MTSTEWU
First downs2617
Rushes-yards48-29133-100
Passing253214
Comp-Att-Int17-30-121-31-0
Return Yards4128
Punts-Avg.5-39.67-42.6
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalty-Yards6-655-42
Time of Possession36:1623:44

 ———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 32-217, Ma. McKay 9-65, Wi. Patterson 1-6, El. Elliott 2-5, La. Sumner 2-3, Team 2-(minus 5). E. Washington, De. Merritt 13-45, Mi. Smith 2-26, Er. Barriere 9-17, Ta. Pierce 2-11, Ef. Chism III 1-5, Ju. Jackson 2-1, Is. Lewis 3-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Montana St., Ma. McKay 17-30-1-253. E. Washington, Er. Barriere 21-31-0-214.

RECEIVING—Montana St., La. McCutcheon 5-150, Wi. Patterson 6-65, Na. Stewart 1-13, Tr. Pickering 2-11, Is. Ifanse 1-10, De. Snell 2-4. E. Washington, Ta. Limu-Jones 6-94, Fr. Roberson 4-43, Ef. Chism III 2-31, De. Merritt 4-16, Ro. Mason III 2-16, An. Boston 2-10, Mi. Smith 1-4.

Tags

Load comments