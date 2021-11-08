MSU 23, EWU 20
(Saturday)
|Montana St.
|7
|9
|0
|7
|—
|23
|E. Washington
|13
|0
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
MTST—McKay 56 run (Glessner kick), 12:39
EWU—Roberson 19 pass from Barriere (run failed), 10:09
EWU—Limu-Jones 18 pass from Barriere (Cleaver kick), 03:12
Second Quarter
MTST—McCutcheon 67 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 08:14
MTST—Team safety, 03:05
Fourth Quarter
MTST—Ifanse 43 run (Glessner kick), 11:47
EWU—Merritt 1 run (Cleaver kick), 07:39
|MTST
|EWU
|First downs
|26
|17
|Rushes-yards
|48-291
|33-100
|Passing
|253
|214
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-1
|21-31-0
|Return Yards
|41
|28
|Punts-Avg.
|5-39.6
|7-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-65
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|36:16
|23:44
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 32-217, Ma. McKay 9-65, Wi. Patterson 1-6, El. Elliott 2-5, La. Sumner 2-3, Team 2-(minus 5). E. Washington, De. Merritt 13-45, Mi. Smith 2-26, Er. Barriere 9-17, Ta. Pierce 2-11, Ef. Chism III 1-5, Ju. Jackson 2-1, Is. Lewis 3-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 4).
PASSING—Montana St., Ma. McKay 17-30-1-253. E. Washington, Er. Barriere 21-31-0-214.
RECEIVING—Montana St., La. McCutcheon 5-150, Wi. Patterson 6-65, Na. Stewart 1-13, Tr. Pickering 2-11, Is. Ifanse 1-10, De. Snell 2-4. E. Washington, Ta. Limu-Jones 6-94, Fr. Roberson 4-43, Ef. Chism III 2-31, De. Merritt 4-16, Ro. Mason III 2-16, An. Boston 2-10, Mi. Smith 1-4.
