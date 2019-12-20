Montana State Bobcats 2020 football signees

Charles Brown, Arlington, Texas, WR, 5-11, 173; Tommy Campbell, Columbus, DL, 6-4, 204; Jake D’Agostino, Bozeman, DB, 6-1, 180; Aidan Garrigan, Magnolia, Texas, WR, 6-3, 187; Brody Grebe, Melstone (Choate Rosemary Hall), LB, 6-3, 220; Miles Jackson, Portland, Ore., DB, 5-11, 182; Shayden King, Big Timber, OL, 6-5, 288; Bryce Leighton, Camas, Wash., P, 6-3, 180; Max Lenzy, Tigard, Ore., DB, 5-10, 175; Matthew McKay, Raleigh, N.C. (N.C. State), QB, 6-4, 211; Tommy Mellott, Butte High, QB, 6-0, 182;

McCade O’Reilly, Bozeman, LB, 5-11, 210; Naequan Parker, Sacramento, Calif. (American River), WR, 6-3, 185; Aidan Parks, Chico, Calif., LB, 6-0, 201; Rush Reimer, Camas, Wash., OL, 6-6, 295; Conor Reitler, Billings Skyview, OL, 6-4, 275; Jaalen Rening, Visalia, Calif., RB, 5-10, 187; Aaron Richards, Butte Central, OL, 6-4, 265; Connor Ryan, Billings West, DB, 6-1, 195; Peyton Thornton, Las Vegas, Nev., TE, 6-3, 222; Danny Uluilakepa, Puyallup, Wash., LB, 6-1, 214; Sebastian Valdez, Spring Valley, Calif., DL, 6-3, 243; Trey Yates, Colstrip, DL, 6-0, 265.

