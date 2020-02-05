Montana State signees
Charles Brown, WR, 5-11, 173, Arlington, Texas
Tommy Campbell, DL, 6-4, 204, Columbus
Garrett Coon, RB, 6-0, 205, Sheridan, Wyo.
Jake D’Agostino, DB, 6-1, 180, Bozeman
Devin Davis, DB, 6-1, 179, Vallejo, Calif.
Aidan Garrigan, WR, 6-3, 187, Magnolia, Texas
Blake Gessner, K, 6-2, 160, Woodinville, Wash.
Brody Grebe, LB, 6-3, 220, Melstone (Choate Rosemary Hall)
Miles Jackson, DB, 5-11, 182, Portland, Ore.
Shayden King, OL, 6-5, 288, Big Timber
Bryce Leighton, P, 6-3, 180, Camas, Wash.
Max Lenzy, DB, 5-10, 175, Tigard, Ore.
Matthew McKay, QB, 6-4, 211, Raleigh, N.C. (N.C. State)
Tommy Mellott, QB, 6-0, 182, Butte High
McCade O’Reilly, 5-11, 210, Bozeman, LB
Minaya Olivo, RB, 5-11, 188, Modesto, Calif.
Naequan Parker, WR, 6-3, 185, Sacramento, Calif. (American River)
Aidan Parks, LB, 6-0, 201, Chico, Calif.
J.T. Reed, OL, 6-2, 284, San Jose, Calif.
Rush Reimer, OL, 6-6, 295, Camas, Wash.
Conor Reitler, OL, 6-4, 275, Billings Skyview
Jaalen Rening, RB, 5-10, 187, Visalia, Calif.
Aaron Richards, OL, 6-4, 265, Butte Central
Connor Ryan, DB, 6-1, 195, Billings West
Tommy Sullivan, LS, 5-11, 216, Everett, Wash.
Peyton Thornton, TE, 6-3, 222, Las Vegas, Nev.
Danny Uluilakepa, LB, 6-1, 214, Puyallup, Wash.
Sebastian Valdez, DL, 6-3, 243, Spring Valley, Calif.
Trey Yates, DL, 6-0, 265, Colstrip
