Montana State signees

Charles Brown, WR, 5-11, 173, Arlington, Texas

Tommy Campbell, DL, 6-4, 204, Columbus

Garrett Coon, RB, 6-0, 205, Sheridan, Wyo.

Jake D’Agostino, DB, 6-1, 180, Bozeman

Devin Davis, DB, 6-1, 179, Vallejo, Calif.

Aidan Garrigan, WR, 6-3, 187, Magnolia, Texas

Blake Gessner, K, 6-2, 160, Woodinville, Wash.

Brody Grebe, LB, 6-3, 220, Melstone (Choate Rosemary Hall)

Miles Jackson, DB, 5-11, 182, Portland, Ore.

Shayden King, OL, 6-5, 288, Big Timber

Bryce Leighton, P, 6-3, 180, Camas, Wash.

Max Lenzy, DB, 5-10, 175, Tigard, Ore.

Matthew McKay, QB, 6-4, 211, Raleigh, N.C. (N.C. State)

Tommy Mellott, QB, 6-0, 182, Butte High

McCade O’Reilly, 5-11, 210, Bozeman, LB

Minaya Olivo, RB, 5-11, 188, Modesto, Calif.

Naequan Parker, WR, 6-3, 185, Sacramento, Calif. (American River)

Aidan Parks, LB, 6-0, 201, Chico, Calif.

J.T. Reed, OL, 6-2, 284, San Jose, Calif.

Rush Reimer, OL, 6-6, 295, Camas, Wash.

Conor Reitler, OL, 6-4, 275, Billings Skyview

Jaalen Rening, RB, 5-10, 187, Visalia, Calif.

Aaron Richards, OL, 6-4, 265, Butte Central

Connor Ryan, DB, 6-1, 195, Billings West

Tommy Sullivan, LS, 5-11, 216, Everett, Wash.

Peyton Thornton, TE, 6-3, 222, Las Vegas, Nev.

Danny Uluilakepa, LB, 6-1, 214, Puyallup, Wash.

Sebastian Valdez, DL, 6-3, 243, Spring Valley, Calif.

Trey Yates, DL, 6-0, 265, Colstrip

