Montana State Spring Rodeo

April 8-9

at Gallatin County Fairgrounds

Results

Men's team scores: 1. Montana State 845.00. 2. Northwest College 360.00, 3. Montana Western 345.00, 4. Miles Community College 280.00, 5. Dawson Community College 220.00, 6. MSU-Northern 150.00, 7. Montana 120.00.

Women's team scores: 1. Montana State 305.00, 2. Montana Western 300.00, 3. Montana 80.00, 4. MSU-Northern 55.00

Men's All-around: 1. Whitman, Jaret James, MSU 300.00; 2. Faulkner, Cody Michael, MSU, 250.00; 3. Faulkner, Jake Murray, MSU, 200.00; 4. Nannini, Michael Henry, MSU, 150.00; 5. Kvamme, Keenan Jeffrey, MSU, 140.00; 6. Rogers, Sterling Richard, NWC, 120.00; 7. Ramirez, Edward James, UMW, 55.00.

Women's All-around: 1. Ilgen, Emmy Rose, UMW, 200.00; 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie, MSU, 200.00; 3. Currin, Jacee Mae, MSU, 170.00; 4. Brewer, Shantell Eloise, MSU, 85.00; 5. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie, MSU, 30.00.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Turco, Tyler Michael, UM, 28.0.

Bareback Riding: 1. Smith, Brody Cameron, MTW, 74.0; 2. McNulty, Cruz Tyler, MCC, 69.0; 3. Frasier, Ethan Leonard, MSU, 58.0; 4. Rogers, Sterling Richard, NWC. 56.0; 5. Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin, MSU, 53.0.

Bull Riding: 1. Kvamme, Keenan Jeffrey, MSU, 78.0; 2. Plaisted, Cameron Paul, NWC, 75.0.

Tie Down Roping: 1. Danks, Daylon Corey, MCC, 22.2; 2. Bartholomew, Brett Owen, MTW, 22.9; 3. Cathey, Maclain Lyle, MSU, 24.0; 4. Yarama, Lincoln Gregory, MSU-N, 23.9; 5. Whitman, Jaret James, MSU, 32.6; 6. Ramirez, Edward James, UMW, 30.5; 6. Berquist, Caleb Shane, MSU, 10.5; 8. Delamarter, Levi Travis, MSU, 28.1; 9. Welch, Garrett Allen, MSU, 28.2.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Nannini, Michael Henry, MSU, 12.9; 2. Whitman, Jaret James, MSU, 11.5; 3. Faulkner, Cody Michael, MSU, 13.3; 4. Parker, Wesley Jim, UMW, 18.9; 4. Faulkner, Jake Murray, MSU, 4.4; 6. Currin, Kolby James, MSU, 17.4; 6. Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade, NWC, 17.5; 6. Harrison, Bryce Joseph, UMW, 5.5; 9. Kvamme, Keenan Jeffrey, MSU, 20.3; 10. Nelson, Jake DeVol, MSU, 26.5.

Team Roping Header: 1. Faulkner, Jake Murray, MSU, 16.7; 2. Whitman, Jaret James, MSU, 25.7; 3. Switzer, Chanse Dallyn, DCC, 22.0; 4. Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon, UMW, 24.0; 5. Three Irons, Rope Tie, MSU-N, 7.1; 6. Stensrud, Ethan James, UMW, 8.3; 7. Nannini, Michael Henry, MSU, 11.3; 8. Ramirez, Edward James, UMW, 12.4.

Team Roping Heeler: 1. Faulkner, Cody Michael, MSU, 16.7; 2. Leno, Teegan James, MSU, 25.7; 3. Ree, Nicolas Timothy, DCC, 22.0; 4. Goings, Matthew Christopher, UMW, 24.0; 5. Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith, UMW, 7.1; 6. Acord, Cody Francis, MCC, 8.3; 7. Norem, Christopher Thomas, MSU, 11.3; 8. Cerini, Jake Wayne, UMW, 12.4.

Barrel Racing: 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie, MSU, 32.43; 2. Wilson, Brooke Marie, MSU, 32.67; 3. Kerns, Samantha Ann, MSU, 32.85; 4. Carl, Cheyanne Nichole, UM, 32.87; 5. McDonald, Shai RaNai, MSU, 32.91; 6. Bolich, Savanna Hope, MSU, 33.06; 7. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie, MSU, 33.14.

Breakaway Roping: 1. Currin, Jacee Mae, MSU, 6.1; 2. Ilgen, Emmy Rose, UMW, 6.6; 3. Jenkins, Breanna Renette, UMW, 2.4; 4. Williams, Michelle T, MSU, 2.7; 4. Brewer, Shantell Eloise, MSU, 2.7; 6. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie, MSU, 2.9; 7. Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie, MSU, 3.1.

Goat Tying: 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel, MSU, 15.0; 2. Pulsipher, Lindsey, MSU, 15.7; 3. Ilgen, Emmy Rose, UMW, 16.3; 4. Keeley, Jayne Lee Ann, MSU-N, 16.8; 4. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn, UMW, 16.6; 6. Rasmussen, Shelby Rae, MSU, 7.7; 6. Anderson, Rylee Kira, MSU, 17.9; 8. Brewer, Shantell Eloise, MSU, 16.9; 8. Currin, Jacee Mae, MSU, 20.3; 10. Williamson, Kassidy Taylor, MSU-N, 17.0.

Tags

Load comments