NCAA FCS Playoffs
All times Mountain
First Round
Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27
Albany 42, Central Connecticut State 14
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21
Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
Second Round
Saturday
Monmouth (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 11 a.m
Northern Iowa (9-4 at South Dakota State (8-4), noon
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 1 p.m.
Albany (9-4) winner at Montana State (9-3), 1 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) winner at Montana (9-3), 1 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 1 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 1:30 p.m.
Austin Peay winner (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14
Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner
Albany-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner
Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner
Monmouth-James Madison winner vs. Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner
Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 21
TBD
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
