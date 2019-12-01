NCAA FCS Playoffs

All times Mountain

First Round

Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany 42, Central Connecticut State 14 

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6 

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21 

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri 6 

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3 

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6 

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44 

Second Round

Saturday

Monmouth (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 11 a.m

Northern Iowa (9-4 at South Dakota State (8-4), noon

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 1 p.m.

Albany (9-4) winner at Montana State (9-3), 1 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) winner at Montana (9-3), 1 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 1 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Austin Peay winner (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Central Arkansas winner

Albany-Montana State winner vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Weber State winner vs. Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

Monmouth-James Madison winner vs. Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 11

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

