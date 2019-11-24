NCAA FCS Playoffs

All Times Mountain

First Round

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), 10 a.m.

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 11 a.m.

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 11 a.m.

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 11:30 a.m.

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), noon

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), noon

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 2 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 2 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 11 a.m

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), noon

Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 1 p.m.

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 1 p.m.

Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 1 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 13 or Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota-Nicholls-North Dakota State winner vs. Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State-Central Arkansas winner

Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY)-Montana State winner vs. Furman-Austin Peay-Sacramento State winner

Kennesaw State-Wofford-Weber State winner vs. Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana-Montana winner

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ)-James Madison winner vs. San Diego-Northern Iowa-South Dakota State winner

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 21

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 11

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

