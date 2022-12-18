FCS semifinal
South Dakota State 39, Montana State 18
(Saturday)
|Montana St.
|6
|3
|3
|6
|—
|18
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|14
|8
|3
|—
|39
First Quarter
SDST—Kraft 36 pass from Gronowski (Dustman kick), 12:17
MTST—Chambers 1 run (run failed), 06:55
SDST—Gronowski 1 run (Dustman kick), 00:40
Second Quarter
SDST—Davis 41 run (Dustman kick), 08:47
SDST—Am.Johnson 38 run (Dustman kick), 01:03
MTST—FG Glessner 37, 00:00
Third Quarter
SDST—Am.Johnson 5 pass from Gronowski (Jad.Janke pass from Gronowski), 08:39
MTST—FG Glessner 36, 05:29
Fourth Quarter
SDST—FG Dustman 21, 11:41
MTST—Mellott 10 run (pass failed), 08:08
|MTST
|SDST
|First downs
|18
|22
|Rushes-yards
|34-52
|38-281
|Passing
|229
|192
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|11-16-0
|Return Yards
|195
|38
|Punts-Avg.
|3-38.0
|2-31.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-20
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|29:00
|31:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 7-28, Se. Chambers 5-12, Se. Austin 3-8, To. Mellott 17-3, El. Elliott 2-1. S. Dakota St., Is. Davis 16-158, Am. Johnson 10-69, Ma. Gronowski 10-52, Tu. Kraft 1-3, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Montana St., To. Mellott 11-18-0-174, Se. Austin 5-7-0-54, Ry. Lonergan 1-1-0-1. S. Dakota St., Ma. Gronowski 10-13-0-189, Ru. Voss 1-2-0-3, Is. Davis 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Montana St., Cl. Thomas 4-74, Ra. Alston 2-52, Wi. Patterson 4-47, De. Snell 3-32, Co. Steel 2-13, Ta. Dowler 2-11. S. Dakota St., Jax. Janke 3-74, Tu. Kraft 4-69, Am. Johnson 3-31, Jad. Janke 1-18.
