FCS semifinal

South Dakota State 39, Montana State 18

(Saturday)

Montana St.633618
S. Dakota St.14148339

First Quarter

SDST—Kraft 36 pass from Gronowski (Dustman kick), 12:17

MTST—Chambers 1 run (run failed), 06:55

SDST—Gronowski 1 run (Dustman kick), 00:40

Second Quarter

SDST—Davis 41 run (Dustman kick), 08:47

SDST—Am.Johnson 38 run (Dustman kick), 01:03

MTST—FG Glessner 37, 00:00

Third Quarter

SDST—Am.Johnson 5 pass from Gronowski (Jad.Janke pass from Gronowski), 08:39

MTST—FG Glessner 36, 05:29

Fourth Quarter

SDST—FG Dustman 21, 11:41

MTST—Mellott 10 run (pass failed), 08:08

 MTSTSDST
First downs1822
Rushes-yards34-5238-281
Passing229192
Comp-Att-Int17-26-011-16-0
Return Yards19538
Punts-Avg.3-38.02-31.5
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalty-Yards4-204-50
Time of Possession29:0031:00

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana St., Is. Ifanse 7-28, Se. Chambers 5-12, Se. Austin 3-8, To. Mellott 17-3, El. Elliott 2-1. S. Dakota St., Is. Davis 16-158, Am. Johnson 10-69, Ma. Gronowski 10-52, Tu. Kraft 1-3, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Montana St., To. Mellott 11-18-0-174, Se. Austin 5-7-0-54, Ry. Lonergan 1-1-0-1. S. Dakota St., Ma. Gronowski 10-13-0-189, Ru. Voss 1-2-0-3, Is. Davis 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Montana St., Cl. Thomas 4-74, Ra. Alston 2-52, Wi. Patterson 4-47, De. Snell 3-32, Co. Steel 2-13, Ta. Dowler 2-11. S. Dakota St., Jax. Janke 3-74, Tu. Kraft 4-69, Am. Johnson 3-31, Jad. Janke 1-18.

