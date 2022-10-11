Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Oct. 10

Rankings;Team (First-place votes);Record;Poll points;Previous ranking

1;North Dakota State (41);5-1;1,333 points;1

2;South Dakota State (7);5-1;1,285;2

3;Montana (6);5-0;1,247;3

4;Montana State;5-1;1,166;4

5;Sacramento State;5-0;1,153;5

6;Weber State;5-0;1,069;7

7;Holy Cross;6-0;935;9

T8;Jackson State;5-0;915;8

T8;UIW;5-1;915;10

10;Chattanooga;4-1;812;11

11;William & Mary;5-1;758;16

12;Mercer;5-1;734;12

13;Delaware;5-1;716;6

14;Elon;5-1;627;14

15;Samford;5-1;613;13

16;Southern Illinois;4-2;557;17

17;Villanova;3-2;440;15

18;Southeast Missouri;5-1;414;21

19;UT Martin;4-2;413;18

20;North Dakota;4-2;363;22

21;Richmond;3-2;205;23

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 6 Result: No game

22;Fordham;5-1;178;NR

23;Eastern Kentucky;3-2;171;25

24;Austin Peay;4-2;75;NR

T25;Rhode Island;3-2;67;NR

T25;Southeastern Louisiana;3-3;67;19

