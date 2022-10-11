Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Oct. 10
Rankings;Team (First-place votes);Record;Poll points;Previous ranking
1;North Dakota State (41);5-1;1,333 points;1
2;South Dakota State (7);5-1;1,285;2
3;Montana (6);5-0;1,247;3
4;Montana State;5-1;1,166;4
5;Sacramento State;5-0;1,153;5
6;Weber State;5-0;1,069;7
7;Holy Cross;6-0;935;9
T8;Jackson State;5-0;915;8
T8;UIW;5-1;915;10
10;Chattanooga;4-1;812;11
11;William & Mary;5-1;758;16
12;Mercer;5-1;734;12
13;Delaware;5-1;716;6
14;Elon;5-1;627;14
15;Samford;5-1;613;13
16;Southern Illinois;4-2;557;17
17;Villanova;3-2;440;15
18;Southeast Missouri;5-1;414;21
19;UT Martin;4-2;413;18
20;North Dakota;4-2;363;22
21;Richmond;3-2;205;23
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 6 Result: No game
22;Fordham;5-1;178;NR
23;Eastern Kentucky;3-2;171;25
24;Austin Peay;4-2;75;NR
T25;Rhode Island;3-2;67;NR
T25;Southeastern Louisiana;3-3;67;19
