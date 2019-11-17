Women's basketball

Montana State 93, MSUN 34

MSUN 3 5 19 7 34
MSU 20 27 24 22 93

Montana State-Northern : Hailey Nicholson 6, McKenzie Gunter 20, Sydney Hovde 1, Tiara Gilham 5, Jada Nicholson 2 .

Montana State: Martha Kuderer 6, Madeline Smith 11, Fallyn Freije 8, Darian White 14, Oliana Squires 14, Tori Martell 12, Blaire Braxton 6, Kola Bad Bear 6, Madison Jackson 8, Gabby Mocchi 2, Sidney Zieske 6.

Colorado 66, Wyoming 56

Colorado 16 14 21 15 66
Wyoming 15 9 15 17 56

Colorado (3-0): Mya Hollingshed 17, Peanut Tuitele 2, Quinessa Caylao-Do 10, Emma Clarke 10, Lesila Finau 3, Jaylyn Sherrod 10, Aubrey Knight 8, Charlotte Whittaker 6.

Wyoming (2-2): Tereza Vitulova 11, Taylor Rusk 14, Karla Erjavec 8, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10, Quinn Weidemann 9, Selale Kepenc 2, McKinley Bradshaw 2.

Dawson CC 66, Colorado Northwestern CC 58

(Saturday)

Colorado Northwestern CC18  13 17 1058 
Dawson CC 21 17 10 18 66

Colorado Northwestern CC: Courtney Freeman 18, Danielle Russo 8, Hope Bondurant 7, Alyssa Civitak 5, Talia Afuvai 8, Samantha Lares 2, Michaela Ladage 4, Samantha Farris 4, Mackenzie Nielsen 2.

Dawson CC: Tamiya Francis 13, Cheryl Aubou 6, Arena Plenty 4, Ashya Klopfenstein 12, Ashley Orozco 14, Mar Marata Crespo 2, Megan Lindbo 9, Ervianne Cly 2, Haley Olson 4.

