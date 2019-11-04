Women's basketball

Montana State 80, Northwest Nazerene 57

(Monday)

NNU 1615 23 57 
MSU 1127 22 20 80 

Northwest Nazarene (0-0): Erin Jenkins 4, Clare Eubanks 14, Marina Valles 7, Emma Clark 5, Avery Albrecht 4, Jordan Pinson 14, Mckenna Emerson 4, Haley Hanson 3, Zoe Wessels 2.

Montana State (0-0): Martha Kuderer 12, Fallyn Freije 8, Madeline Smith 13, Darian White 10, Oliana Squires 11, Kola Bad Bear 12, Blaire Braxton 8, Tori Martell 3, Madison Jackson 3.

 

