Women's basketball
Montana State 80, Northwest Nazerene 57
(Monday)
|NNU
|16
|3
|15
|23
|—
|57
|MSU
|11
|27
|22
|20
|—
|80
Northwest Nazarene (0-0): Erin Jenkins 4, Clare Eubanks 14, Marina Valles 7, Emma Clark 5, Avery Albrecht 4, Jordan Pinson 14, Mckenna Emerson 4, Haley Hanson 3, Zoe Wessels 2.
Montana State (0-0): Martha Kuderer 12, Fallyn Freije 8, Madeline Smith 13, Darian White 10, Oliana Squires 11, Kola Bad Bear 12, Blaire Braxton 8, Tori Martell 3, Madison Jackson 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.