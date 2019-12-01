Women's basketball
MSU Northern 74, Yellowstone Christian 28
(Friday)
|YCC
|8
|6
|4
|10
|—
|28
|MSUN
|24
|14
|22
|14
|—
|74
Yellowstone Christian: Gabby Worley 9, Aleita Amparan 4, Hannah Hayes 13, Nia Johnson 2.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 5, Sydney Hovde 13, Allix Goldhahn 8, McKenzie Gunter 11, Peyton Kehr 16, Kenya Lorton 4, Reilly Walsh 2, Petra Sellin 2, Jada Nicholson 2, Ryley Kehr 8, Morgan Mason 3.
Montana 71, Cal St. Fullerton 69
|Montana
|21
|18
|21
|11
|—
|71
|CSF
|10
|18
|25
|16
|—
|69
Montana (3-3): Abby Anderson 5, Emma Stockholm 8, Sophia Stiles 13, Gabi Harrington 2, Mckenzie Johnston 15, Sammy Fatkin 4, Jamie Pickens 11, Kylie Frohlich 2, Taylor Goligoski 11.
Cal State Fullerton (4-4): Joy Krupa 2, Carolyn Gill 15, Janette Mensah 8, Raina Perez 17, Taylor Turney 7, Kathryn Neff 5, Anniken Frey 11, Megan Nieto 4.
Montana State 73, Seattle 65
|MSU
|17
|14
|25
|17
|—
|73
|Seattle
|18
|11
|14
|22
|—
|65
Montana State (4-2): Martha Kuderer 5, Madeline Smith 18, Fallyn Freije 10, Darian White 11, Oliana Squires 17, Kola Bad Bear 5, Tori Martell 5, Madison Jackson 2.
Seattle (2-6): Chinwe Ezeonu 5, Joana Alves 10, Courtney Murphy 14, Kamira Sanders 10, Sarah Rahon 7, McKenzi Williams 9, Georgia Kehoe 7, Carla Bieg 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.