Women's basketball

MSU Northern 74, Yellowstone Christian 28

(Friday)

YCC10 28 
MSUN24 14 2214 74 

Yellowstone Christian: Gabby Worley 9, Aleita Amparan 4, Hannah Hayes 13, Nia Johnson 2.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 5, Sydney Hovde 13, Allix Goldhahn 8, McKenzie Gunter 11, Peyton Kehr 16, Kenya Lorton 4, Reilly Walsh 2, Petra Sellin 2, Jada Nicholson 2, Ryley Kehr 8, Morgan Mason 3.

Montana 71, Cal St. Fullerton 69

Montana21 18 21 11 71 
CSF10 18 25 16 69 

Montana (3-3): Abby Anderson 5, Emma Stockholm 8, Sophia Stiles 13, Gabi Harrington 2, Mckenzie Johnston 15, Sammy Fatkin 4, Jamie Pickens 11, Kylie Frohlich 2, Taylor Goligoski 11.

Cal State Fullerton (4-4): Joy Krupa 2, Carolyn Gill 15, Janette Mensah 8, Raina Perez 17, Taylor Turney 7, Kathryn Neff 5, Anniken Frey 11, Megan Nieto 4.

Montana State 73, Seattle 65

MSU17 14 25 17 73 
Seattle18 11 14 22 65 

Montana State (4-2): Martha Kuderer 5, Madeline Smith 18, Fallyn Freije 10, Darian White 11, Oliana Squires 17, Kola Bad Bear 5, Tori Martell 5, Madison Jackson 2.

Seattle (2-6): Chinwe Ezeonu 5, Joana Alves 10, Courtney Murphy 14, Kamira Sanders 10, Sarah Rahon 7, McKenzi Williams 9, Georgia Kehoe 7, Carla Bieg 3.

 

