Montana State 67, Carroll College 33

Carroll10 10 33 
MSU20 25 13 67 

Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 11, Christine Denny 9, Sienna Swannack 4, Emerald Toth 2, Kamden Hilborn 1, Maddie Geritz 4, Genesis Wilkinson 2.

Montana State: Martha Kuderer 17, Fallyn Freije 13, Madeline Smith 6, Oliana Squires 5, Darian White 2, Tori Martell 13, Madison Jackson 6, Blaire Braxton 4, Kola Bad Bear 1.

