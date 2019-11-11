Women's basketball
Montana State 67, Carroll College 33
|Carroll
|9
|4
|10
|10
|—
|33
|MSU
|20
|25
|9
|13
|—
|67
Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 11, Christine Denny 9, Sienna Swannack 4, Emerald Toth 2, Kamden Hilborn 1, Maddie Geritz 4, Genesis Wilkinson 2.
Montana State: Martha Kuderer 17, Fallyn Freije 13, Madeline Smith 6, Oliana Squires 5, Darian White 2, Tori Martell 13, Madison Jackson 6, Blaire Braxton 4, Kola Bad Bear 1.
