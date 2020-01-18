BOZEMAN — Montana State trailed Eastern Washington by two points midway through the second half but the Eagles’ pulled away to hand the Bobcats a 71-58 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Worthington Arena.
An Amin Adamu layup with 8:57 remaining pulled the Bobcats within 48-46, but the Eagles embarked on an 11-0 run to take a 59-46 lead with 5:11 to go. Tanner Groves and Jacob Davison hit 3-pointers to spark EWU during that stretch and MSU never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. “We had some good looks, some drives, but it was the 19 turnovers. If you turn the ball over 19 times against a good offensive team like that they’re going to make you pay.
“It seems like every time they got an offensive rebound, they made us pay. They had 23 fast break points they were getting off our turnovers or our quick shots.”
Davison scored a game-high 26 points while Mason Peatling added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern. Groves had 11 points off the bench.
Harald Frey’s 19 points paced the Bobcats, who fell to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky standings. EWU improved to 11-6 and 4-2.
The Bobcats shot 37% from the field (21 of 57) and made just 4 of 17 3-point attempts. Adamu contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for MSU.
Eastern scored 21 points off of 19 Montana State turnovers, and had 23 fast-break points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.