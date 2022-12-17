BROOKINGS, S.D. — Before Ty Okada walked back to the locker room for the last time, he ran over to the stands. A group of freezing but faithful Montana State fans wanted some high-fives, and Okada obliged.
The 2022 season ended for Okada and the fourth-seeded Montana State football team on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Top-seeded South Dakota State (13-1) rolled into the Football Championship Subdivision title game with a 39-18 semifinal win over the Bobcats, who finished with a 12-2 record.
The thud of finality hit Okada and the other MSU players who’ve run out of eligibility. Every Bobcat feels disappointed, and many shared tearful embraces on the field.
But falling short of their national championship goal does not equal a zero-sum failure. There are so many reasons for MSU’s players and coaches to high-five their fans — both for what they’ve accomplished and for the sunny days ahead.
“Certainly proud of all the things we accomplished this year,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said after Saturday’s game. “This group of seniors will have left an amazing legacy here at Montana State. The foundation right now we feel is on very solid ground, in large part because of what those guys meant to this program.”
Seven of this year’s seniors were part of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class: Okada (a nickelback), starting cornerback James Campbell, starting fullback RJ Fitzgerald, starting linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, starting receiver Willie Patterson, reserve defensive lineman Kyle Rygg and backup cornerback Tyrel Thomas.
Two all-time great Bobcats — Troy Andersen and Lance McCutcheon — also signed with the Cats in 2017 and ended their careers last season (both are currently on NFL rosters). So did quarterback Tucker Rovig, who was a team captain with Andersen in 2021. Fitzgerald, Okada and O’Reilly were captains this year.
All of those players contributed to FCS semifinal appearances in 2019 and 2021, and this year’s crop of veterans led them to a third straight final four (MSU didn’t play in the 2020-21 COVID-postponed season). All seven of those aforementioned 2022 seniors made plays during their careers. Fitzgerald, Okada, O’Reilly and Patterson each earned at least one All-Big Sky Conference honor. Rygg and Thomas ended injury-plagued careers with pads on.
“What an amazing group of guys,” Vigen said, adding, “Such a team-first group, and that doesn’t just happen. Guys gotta make that choice. They gotta have that impression laid upon them on their path. This group: do whatever you ask, lead by example, lead vocally. They knew how it was supposed to be done, and they did it.
“It didn’t work out today, but boy, this group will go down in history as one of the best.”
Before 2019, the Cats had earned 11-plus wins in a season three times and reached 12-plus wins twice. They’ve finished their last three seasons with at least 11 victories, and this was their second straight 12-win season.
MSU has also won five of its last six Brawls of the Wild and claimed a share of the Big Sky title this year — its first conference championships since 2012.
“We fought our butts off all season,” said MSU All-American defensive end Brody Grebe. “We lost out, but we had a great season.”
Unlike most outsiders, MSU believed this was more of a reloading year than a rebuilding year, and it proved all the doubters wrong. Until Saturday, it beat every FCS team on its schedule, including 55-21 over Montana and two victories over top-10 Weber State.
“Today obviously didn’t go the way we wanted to, but I think you’ve got to look back and be proud of all we did accomplish this year,” Vigen said.
SDSU might be the best FCS team the Cats have faced in Vigen’s two seasons in Bozeman. The Jackrabbits got to play Saturday’s game at home in frigid, slick conditions against a squad that lost one of its best offensive players — QB Sean Chambers — to a leg injury after the opening drive.
MSU certainly has some flaws that were exposed Saturday, but there’s no shame losing on the road to the 2022 Jacks.
“That’s a good football team we beat,” said SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier. “Not to take anything away from them, but we were on today.”
While the Cats will lose many invaluable seniors, there are reasons to believe they’ll be even better next year.
The list of Cats with at least one year of eligibility left include Chambers, Grebe, All-Big Sky starting QB Tommy Mellott, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse, All-Big Sky tight end Derryk Snell, All-Big Sky defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez and the entire offensive line. Vigen and Co. have recruited well, both at the high school level and through the transfer portal.
“We had some great leaders on our team, and being able to follow in their footsteps and learn what they’ve brought to the team is big for us next year,” Snell said, adding, “We have a bright future. Just obviously learn from this and start working when we get back.”
A glass half empty person would claim that MSU isn’t near the level of SDSU or North Dakota State, which beat the Cats 38-10 in last year’s FCS title game. There’s a chance that’s true, but MSU beat the Jacks in last year’s semifinals, and SDSU is on a two-game winning streak against NDSU entering their meeting next month in the FCS title game. Even if they aren’t on that top tier now, the Cats have the returning talent, coaches and resources to get there.
It might not be long before MSU players are high-fiving their fans after a win in Frisco, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.