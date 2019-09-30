BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team began preseason drills on Monday and entering her 15th season coaching the team, Tricia Binford will lead a Bobcats roster comprised of a large and experienced senior class.
Three-year starters — Oliana Squires, Blaire Braxton and Madeline Smith — will be joined by fellow seniors Martha Kuderer and newcomer Fallyn Freije.
Kuderer started for MSU as a junior last year after transferring from Seton Hall and Freije sat out last season after transferring from North Dakota. Freije earned two Big Sky Conference honorable-mention accolades during North Dakota’s stay in the league.
“Our senior class has already established a tone for the season,” Binford said in a press release issued by Montana State. “They bring great leadership qualities, and each brings something different to the program. They did a great job welcoming the newcomers into the family over the summer and getting them acclimated to campus.”
Last season, Montana State posted a 16-15 overall record and an 11-9 mark in Big Sky Conference play. The Bobcats lost to eventual league champion Portland State in the opening round of the conference tourney.
“With a senior-laden team, we have a sense of urgency going into the season,” Binford said in the release. “We want to be attack minded. We’re strong in the post and we’re going to build off that because they’re tremendous communicators, and that will give us a bit more freedom to do some things defensively that we haven’t done in the past.”
In addition to its senior class, three other veterans return to the roster in Tori Martell, Ashley Van Sickle and Gabby Mocchi. Binford expects the freshmen class will also make an impact.
“The newcomers bring high-energy to the team,” Binford said in the release. “They’ll come in bringing what they have to the table. We want them to play to their strengths. They are a gifted group that has a lot of athleticism and power.”
