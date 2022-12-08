BOZEMAN — Five Montana State football players earned HERO Sports 2022 sophomore Football Championship Subdivision All-America honors, while one was named a freshman FCS All-American, HERO Sports announced Thursday.
The lone Bobcat on the freshman All-America team is defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV. Fellow Bozeman High graduate Justus Perkins, a center, received a sophomore All-America selection, along with quarterback Tommy Mellott, left guard JT Reed, left tackle Rush Reimer and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez.
No Bobcats made HERO Sports' All-FCS All-America team.
Also on Thursday, Stats Perform announced the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year. South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier received the honor, while MSU's Brent Vigen finished ninth in the voting with two first-place votes and 44 points. Stiegelmeier received 13 first-place votes and 123 points, four ahead of second-place finisher Troy Taylor of Sacramento State.
Mellott finished 18th in the voting for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS offensive player of the year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.