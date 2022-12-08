BOZEMAN — Five Montana State football players earned HERO Sports 2022 sophomore Football Championship Subdivision All-America honors, while one was named a freshman FCS All-American, HERO Sports announced Thursday.

The lone Bobcat on the freshman All-America team is defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV. Fellow Bozeman High graduate Justus Perkins, a center, received a sophomore All-America selection, along with quarterback Tommy Mellott, left guard JT Reed, left tackle Rush Reimer and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez.

MSU V. UC Davis Football

Montana State offensive lineman JT Reed prepares to block and Rush Reimer (63) as Sean Chambers (10) receives a snap from Justus Perkins (65) on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

No Bobcats made HERO Sports' All-FCS All-America team.

Also on Thursday, Stats Perform announced the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year. South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier received the honor, while MSU's Brent Vigen finished ninth in the voting with two first-place votes and 44 points. Stiegelmeier received 13 first-place votes and 123 points, four ahead of second-place finisher Troy Taylor of Sacramento State.

MSU Weber football

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen walks along the sideline during a second-round FCS playoff game against Weber State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

Mellott finished 18th in the voting for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS offensive player of the year.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments