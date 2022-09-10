BOZEMAN — As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield.
Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
Nearly everything went right for Montana State’s offense in the first half, helping set up the Bobcats’ 63-13 victory over Morehead State Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. Wyoming transfer quarterback Sean Chambers accounted for four touchdowns on the day, including a 55-yard rush in the third quarter.
This also marked the first time Montana State amassed over 600 yards of offense since 2015 and scored more than 60 points since 2014. The Bobcats finished with 675 yards and 63 points Saturday.
That was even with some uncertainty in the starting lineup, as Gold Rush starting running back Lane Sumner was sidelined with an arm injury. True freshman Jared White got the start instead, marking the sixth different starting running back for the Bobcats since the start of the 2019 season.
White later went out with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, moving Elijah Elliott to No. 1 running back status for the rest of the game. Fullback RJ Fitzgerald also saw some carries out of the backfield.
Cornerback Dru Polidore also started in place of Simeon Woodard, who went down with an injury in the season opener. That made three of Montana State’s projected starting defensive backs prior to the season — Woodard, Devin Davis (injury) and Rylan Ortt (suspension) — didn’t suit up Saturday.
The Bobcats made up for it in the pass game, especially early. Mellott found wide receiver Ravi Alston for a 43-yard completion and a Mellott rush on a broken play brought Montana State into the red zone. Chambers then entered the game and wide receiver Willie Patterson quickly scored on a sweep play to the left side.
On the next possession, Montana State scored on a nearly identical play, this time with wide receiver Clevan Thomas, Jr. to the right side. That marked the Kentucky transfer’s first touchdown in a Bobcat uniform. Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson got in on the action after White went out, scoring on a 23-yard rush to put the Bobcats up 21-0.
Montana State’s defense and special teams units also played key roles. Defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez wreaked havoc up the middle, recovering a fumble after Morehead State quarterback Grady Cramer dropped a snap and later forced another fumble. Valdez also recorded a sack, a pass breakup and three total tackles in the first half.
Wide receiver Taco Dowler, a Billings West grad, also returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown to cap off the first quarter. Dowler’s score was the first punt return touchdown for the Bobcats since the 2013 season.
Mellott later found Snell in the end zone and Morehead State kicker Nathan Hazlett connected on a 40-yard field goal to bring the score to 35-3 at halftime.
Following a Morehead State punt, Montana State added to its lead coming out of the break as Mellott found Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown on the left side.
The Eagles responded with a 37-yard field goal, but not before some big plays of their own. After being held to another fourth down, Morehead State set up in punt formation. But a defensive end Devon Conners took a direct snap 38 yards down to the Montana State 11-yard line. The drive stalled, though, leaving the Eagles with another field goal.
Meanwhile, Chambers found an opening up the middle for a 55-yard run to the endzone. Linebacker Nolan Askelson later picked off a pass from Cramer to set up another Chambers score. This time the quarterback ran it in from 14 yards out to help put the Bobcats up 50 points.
The Eagles did add a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, as Montana State wide receiver Tayvian Williams fumbled inside the Bobcats’ 10-yard line. The ball popped out as Williams was in a scrum of players, and Morehead State defensive back Javian Browder scooped and scored.
Johnson later took another handoff for a touchdown, this time from 30 yards out, to cap off the lopsided victory for the Bobcats.
Montana State will next face Oregon State on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Mountain time.
