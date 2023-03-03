BOZEMAN — Six Montana State skiers have earned All-Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association honors, the league announced this week.

Named to the All-RMISA first team is freshman alpine standout Gianluca Boehm. Earning second team All-RMISA recognition are Henry Heaydon (alpine), Kristiane Bekkestad (alpine), Justine Lamontagne (alpine) and Tilde Bångman (Nordic). Riley Seger (alpine) garnered All-RMISA honorable mention kudos.

Tags

Load comments