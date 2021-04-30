BILLINGS — Payton Turner, the son of former Montana State standout basketball player Alaina Bauer, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.
The Saints drafted Turner, a defensive end from the University of Houston, with the 28th overall pick. He is the nephew of MSU hall of famer Cass Bauer, and his first cousin is former Bobcats jumper and Billings Central graduate Maggie Powell, according to MSU director of athletic communications Tom Shulz.
Alaina's last name is now Turner, and Cass goes by Bauer-Bilodeau. The sisters from Hysham are all over the MSU women's basketball record book.
Cass, who played for the Cats from 1990 to 1994, is seventh in program history in career points scored (1,419), eighth in rebounds (738), tied for first in free throws made (477), second in free throws attempted (593) and fourth in free throw percentage (80.4%). She is Hysham's Montana Great.
Alaina, who attended MSU from 1986 to 1991, is 15th in rebounds (630), ninth in field goal percentage (48.9%) and fourth in blocked shots (110) all-time among MSU women's basketball players.
Payton Turner is listed at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. He finished his four-year Houston career with 115 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, including five sacks in five games this past fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.