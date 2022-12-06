BOZEMAN — A celebration of life for late legend Allyn "Sonny" Holland Jr. will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Strand Union Building on Montana State's campus. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Tuesday will be a "no ticket" parking day, and MSU is requesting people who attend the ceremony to use the parking garage across the street from the SUB, according to Holland's obituary on Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service & Crematory website.
Memorials for Holland can be made to the Montana State University 1956 12th Man Fund c/o MSU Alumni Foundation, PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717-2750.
Holland died on Saturday at the age of 84. The Butte native won national championships as a football player and as a head coach at MSU. After coaching, he became the director of the MSU Alumni Association and served as a special assistant to MSU president William Tietz until 1992. He was the Frontier Conference commissioner from 1981 to 1994 as well.
A statue of Holland stands outside of Bobcat Stadium, the stadium's south end zone section of seats is named after him and MSU's spring scrimmage is called the Sonny Holland Classic. MSU football players will wear decals honoring Holland on their helmets the rest of this season, which is currently in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The fourth-seeded Bobcats will host fifth-seeded William & Mary on Friday night.
