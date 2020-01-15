HELENA — Montana State offensive coordinator Matt Miller is leaving to be wide receivers coach at Boise State, sources in Idaho and Montana told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
Columnist Mike Prater of the Idaho Press confirmed the news with sources at BSU. Miller's hiring is expected to be made official Thursday, Prater said.
Sources in Boise and Montana: #BoiseState expected to officially add Matt Miller to coaching staff. He is the Montana State OC and BSU's all-time leading pass catcher (2011-14). Presumably to be new WR coach, replacing Eric Keisau, now the Broncos' OC. Leaves RB position open ...— 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@MikeFPrater) January 16, 2020
Miller, Boise State's all-time leading receiver in a career spanning from 2011-14, was a Montana State assistant coach for four years. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach midway through the 2018 season.
At Boise State, he will succeed Eric Kiesau, who was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Broncos.
Miller, a former Helena Capital standout and Montana's 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year, still holds the BSU school record for receptions in a career with 244. According to The Idaho Statesman newspaper in Boise, he was working at a ranch in Pryor after college before inquiring about becoming a quality control assistant at BSU.
MSU head coach Jeff Choate made Miller his receivers coach before the 2016 season. Once he was moved to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Bobcats improved by 70.6 yards per game the remainder of the 2018 season.
Miller was a freshman all-American at Boise State and MVP of the 2013 Hawaii Bowl.
The news was first reported by MontanaSports.com, citing unnamed sources.
Miller's departure means Montana State is in the market for its fifth offensive coordinator in a five-year span. Courtney Messingham held the role in 2016, and was replaced by Brian Armstrong when Messingham departed for North Dakota State the following year.
Armstrong and Bob Cole served as co-coordinators in 2018 until Miller took over at the halfway point of that year, when Armstrong was reassigned and Cole was let go. Miller coordinated the offense and coached quarterbacks for the duration of the 2019 season, in which the Bobcats led the Big Sky Conference in rushing, won 11 games and advanced to the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.
