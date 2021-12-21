BOZEMAN — Montana State assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil will join Colorado State's football coaching staff, sources told 406mtsports.com Tuesday.
Pilapil will remain an assistant under defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, who will leave MSU for the same job at CSU, sources told 406mtsports.com, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and other outlets Monday. Pilapil will coach linebackers at CSU, per sources.
Both Banks and Pilapil will remain with the Bobcats through the FCS title game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
Sources did not indicate that, as of Tuesday, anyone else on MSU's staff has agreed to coach elsewhere.
Pilapil joined the Cats in May after spending the 2020 season at Kansas State working with linebackers as a graduate assistant. He was a quality control coach at Wyoming the season prior, when now-MSU head coach Brent Vigen was offensive coordinator. Pilapil also played for the Cowboys when Vigen was on staff. Vigen was in Laramie, Wyoming, from 2014-20 after a 16-year coaching stint at NDSU, his alma mater.
"I'm really excited to be working for somebody that I absolutely 100% believe in and who knows me really well from my playing days and from working together for a year on the same staff," Pilapil said in May, via MSU. "I believe in everything Coach Vigen is doing, in what he's going to do here and in what has already been built here."
Pilapil played linebacker at Wyoming from 2015-18. The Torrance, California, native finished his Cowboy career with 69 tackles, including 31 as a junior and 25 as a senior.
“Seeing him as a player, he was a coach on the field and I don’t make that comment lightly,” Vigen said in July, via the Chronicle. “That was an easy hire, and Adam was very eager to come and join us.”
At MSU, Pilapil has primarily worked with defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator Shawn Howe. The Cats implemented a 4-2-5 scheme this season, and their defense has been one of the best in the FCS: second-fewest points allowed per game (behind NDSU) and 13th-fewest yards allowed per game. MSU's 44 sacks are tied for fourth in the subdivision, and its 3.14 sacks per game rank 10th.
MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy has received first- and second-team All-America recognition, and he's third in the FCS with 16 sacks. Nose tackle Chase Benson earned a third-team All-America selection, and Amandre Williams received a Big Sky honorable mention.
The Cats (12-2) have used a heavy rotation of D-linemen all season, and that has helped players like Hardy, Benson and Williams stay fresh and productive deep into games.
"This system, the style of defense we're going to play here, is something that means a lot to me," Pilapil said in May. "I've seen this defense played at the highest level and played really, really well, so I'm excited to teach these guys that and see how good we can be."
