BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
SDSU and MSU will play at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings.
On Saturday, the Crusaders took a 7-0 lead over SDSU in the first quarter on a 56-yard touchdown run from quarterback Matthew Sluka, and they went up 14-6 on a 27-yard TD pass from running back Tyler Purdy to tight end Sean Morris on fourth down and 1 in the second quarter. The play was nearly identical to the 18-yard TD pass (also on fourth and 1) from Derryk Snell to fellow tight end Treyton Pickering in MSU's 55-21 win over Montana in last month's Brawl of the Wild.
Did you think @HCrossFB was going to run it up the middle on 4th & 1? So did we!— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 10, 2022
📺 ESPN#FCSPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6Y8x0c0Lid
SDSU tied it up with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the second quarter and took a 21-14 lead on a 37-yard interception return from Jason Freeman with 1:08 left in the half.
Holy Cross tied it back up in the third quarter, and 21-21 was the score going into the fourth. The Jacks scored 21 straight points after Holy Cross' Derek Ng missed a 39-yard field goal on the first play of the final quarter.
Next week's semifinal game at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings will pit the FCS' top rushing offense against the top rushing defense. MSU is averaging 332.4 rushing yards per game on 6.8 yards per carry, while SDSU has allowed 85.4 yards per game on 2.8 ypc.
A sign of optimism for the Bobcats: Holy Cross rushed for 261 yards on 6.1 ypc Saturday, with 213 yards on 26 carries from Sluka. MSU has two of the top rushing QBs in the FCS: Tommy Mellott (1,058 yards, 12 TDs) and Sean Chambers (835 yards, 18 TDs).
The other semifinal game is No. 7 seed Incarnate Word at No. 3 and defending national champion North Dakota State, which will kick off at 5 p.m. MT on Friday. Both semifinal contests will be televised on ESPN2.
