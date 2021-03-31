GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State’s time at the Big Sky Conference Tournament was short-lived as Southern Utah rallied for a 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 win over Montana State on Wednesday night in the opening round.
Playing its seventh fifth set of the season, including a five five-set winning streak, MSU (10-5) took a 7-4 lead before SUU rattled off a 9-1 run. MSU battled back to 14-12 behind three kills from Kira Thomsen, but the Thunderbirds ended it on a kill by McKenzie Dowell.
“SUU started riding the momentum in the fifth set and we gave up a huge chunk of points,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “We struggled to find an answer. We’re a very talented volleyball team, and we’re just not there yet, and this is another great learning experience and opportunity to grow. The exciting part is that we get to do it all over again in four months, when you typically have to wait nine.”
MSU looked its No. 3 seed early, jumping to a 6-0 lead following a Thomsen service ace. The Bobcats held a 17-11 advantage midway through set on a Hannah Scott kill, but sixth-seeded Southern Utah (9-7) went on a 10-2 run to take a 21-19 lead down the stretch. MSU evened the set at 21-all on a Southern Utah hitting miscue, but the Thunderbirds closed out the opening frame in a 4-2 run to complete the comeback.
“The opening set really set the tone for the match,” Jones said. “We had a big lead and took our foot off the gas and they (SUU) were good enough. To me, the better team won tonight. If you look at the match, you might say the more talented team lost, or the team that had the higher seed lost, but to me, there is no doubt about it that SUU was the better team and a tip of the hat to them.”
Montana State kept its foot on the pedal in the second set, storming out to a 13-3 lead and building a 21-10 cushion on a Delaney Shearan ace. MSU closed out the set as Allie Lynch posted an ace, as well.
MSU kept its momentum coming out of the break, leading 16-10 midway through the third set following an Avery Turnage kill. Thomsen won a joust at the net to give the Bobcats a 22-16 lead, and MSU closed out the stanza following a Thunderbird service error to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
“Definitely, in the second set we got on a good run, and we started to stamp our authority on the match,” Jones said. “We got the third set as well.”
The fourth set featured 10 ties and five lead changes.
Scott led MSU with 16 kills and added 11 digs and four blocks. Thomsen notched her eighth double-double of the season with 15 kills and 12 digs.
MSU finishes the season with its second straight winning campaign, a milestone that hasn’t been reached since the 2003-2004 seasons. The Bobcats’ third-place Big Sky finish is also the best since 2004.
