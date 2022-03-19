STANFORD, Calif. — Taylor Janssen scored Montana State’s first points early in the second quarter of Friday’s NCAA tournament women’s basketball game. The 6-foot-3 sophomore tried to hit MSU’s first 3-pointer a few minutes later. Stanford’s Francesca Belibi stuffed it.
Belibi grabbed the blocked shot and outran Janssen down the floor. The 6-foot-1 junior took two long strides, rose and threw down a right-handed dunk. Maples Pavilion erupted.
The play encapsulated Stanford’s 78-37 first-round win Friday night on its home court. The top-seeded and Cardinal (29-3) showed the 16th-seeded Bobcats (22-13) why they have a good chance to repeat as NCAA champions.
“Really wanted us to come out with an attack mindset of going at the rim … going at the paint when we can attack the paint, playing off those two feet, playing into the next, also responding off of their runs,” said MSU coach Tricia Binford. “You can control all those factors. What you can't control is the length. You can't control the size. Very, very talented across the board.”
The game started on an encouraging note for MSU. Kola Bad Bear forced a steal on the first possession, and Darian White rose for a midrange jumper a few seconds later. A shot White would’ve gotten off over most defenders was swatted by Cameron Brink, Stanford’s 6-foot-4 third-team all-American post.
Brink, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, galloped down the floor and scored the first points of the game on a layup. She blocked another shot, this time from Kola Bad Bear, on the following possession. Once again, Brink followed it up with a fast break layup.
MSU put up a good effort defensively, forcing several turnovers and holding Stanford to a 44.6% field goal rate for the game. But Brink’s blocks set a foreboding tone — the Cats would struggle to get uncontested looks from anywhere on the floor.
MSU shot 0 of 20 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 20-0.
"I don't think I've ever coached a quarter where someone didn't score," said Stanford 36th-year coach Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in college women's basketball history.
Janssen scored MSU’s first points with 9:15 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 23-2.
“It was honestly really relieving,” Janssen said. “Once we got those points, I think we felt a little more comfortable and weren't as scared, I guess you could say. Once we got over that
hump, we could relax a little bit more and feel more confident that our next shot was going in.”
Belibi’s dunk put Stanford ahead 31-6 with 6:21 left in the first half. It was her first in-game dunk, she said.
“I've dunked at Maples multiple times in warm-ups,” Belibi said. “To be able to do it in a game
and to have all those fans with us and to hear the crowd for… it was a really long time. It was like 30 seconds. That's a long time to be cheering. And just to hear how loud it was in there, that was definitely a highlight.”
MSU guard Leia Beattie said she was “in awe at first,” a sentiment Janssen echoed.
“I just turned to Ashley (Van Sickle), and I was like, ‘Well, I don't really know where to go from here. Let's get ourselves back on offense and try and bounce back off of that,’” Janssen said. “That was interesting. That was the first time that's ever happened or that I've ever been in a game where someone dunked. It was really cool.”
The Cats, who reached its first NCAA tourney since 2017 with a Big Sky tournament championship last week, didn’t look fazed by the rough start or Belibi’s coast-to-coast show stopper or the many other difficult stretches of Friday’s game. For instance, they went on a 6-3 run right after Belibi’s dunk to cut the deficit to 34-12.
“It's kind of the personality of this team. They've never given up in any single game
that we've had all year long,” Binford said. “My thought after the dunk was, ‘Well, we've got to take care of the ball better so we're not in this situation again.’ I just thought they disrupted us. We're typically a team that takes pretty good care of the basketball, and that led up to that.
“But our kids are always going to respond. They're always going to fight. They're always going to give you grit.”
MSU shot 23.1% (15 of 65) from the field and 16.7% from 3 (4 of 24), and Stanford out-rebounded the Cats 56-33.
Beattie said Stanford’s length was the toughest thing to deal with.
“They have tall players at every single position,” Beattie said. “We allowed some face cuts in the middle, and they were able to finish over that. So I think defensively, that was kind of tough for us to initially get used to.”
Janssen led MSU with 12 points (5 of 10 from the field, 2 of 7 from 3), Darian White had six points (2 of 10 on field goals) and four rebounds and Lexi Deden added four points (2 of 9) and a team-high seven boards.
Belibi scored 12 points (4 of 6) and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, Brink added 11 points (4 of 7), 11 rebounds and four blocks, Hannah Jump scored a game-high 15 points (5 of 11 on field goals and 3s) and Lexie Hull chipped in 13 points (6 of 12 from the field) and five assists.
“I just want to congratulate Montana State on getting into the NCAA (tournament). Tricia's team I thought played really hard,” VanDerveer said. “Our team had to respond, and I thought we did. Especially our defense was really good, and Fran's dunk really made it exciting.”
The Cats have a good chance to return to this stage in 2023. All but one of their starters return, and only two of their 2021-22 players are seniors.
Those two seniors — Van Sickle and Gabby Mocchi — played important roles for MSU, both in and out of uniform. Mocchi, the lone senior starter, sat on the bench and wiped tears from her face as Friday’s game wound down.
“We hugged our seniors,” Binford said. “We still have a lot of youth that's going to be a year older next year. We told them, ‘Circle some things. Get together five, 10 minutes as a group. What are the things we're going to take away from this game that we want to sharpen up?’”
“There were some good moments, and we're going to build off those really powerful, great moments,” she added. “This whole week has been such a great week for this team of getting better.”
NOTES
• The 14th-seeded MSU men fell to Texas Tech 97-62 about six hours before the women tipped off. Before this year, MSU had never sent its men’s and women’s teams to the same NCAA tournament.
• Star NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, was in attendance at Maples. His sister, Anna Wilson, starts at guard for Stanford. She scored three points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists against MSU.
• MSU-Stanford wasn’t the most lopsided 1-versus-16 women’s basketball game of the day. Top-ranked South Carolina blew Howard out 79-21.
