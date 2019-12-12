BOZEMAN — With an array of formations, shifts, motions and personnel involvement, Montana State’s running game is cranking at an elite rate — 264.9 yards per game. That ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky Conference and eighth nationally.
On the other side of the coin is Austin Peay, MSU’s quarterfinal playoff opponent Friday night at Bobcat Stadium. Defensively, the Governors give up just 91.6 rushing yards per game. They’re one of just eight teams in the country allowing fewer than 100 ground yards an outing.
That in and of itself could tell the story of which team advances to the semifinals when all is said and done — the 10-3 Bobcats, the playoffs’ No. 5 seed, or the 11-3 Govs, champions of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Something will have to give.
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. It will be available for online streaming via ESPN3.
“This is going to be a very interesting matchup from that perspective, I think,” MSU coach Jeff Choate said. “They are very stout and hard to move on the interior of their defensive line. They present some problems for you there.”
In particular, Choate was talking about 285-pound tackle Josephus Smith and 325-pound nose John Wesley Whiteside.
Smith was named first-team All-Ohio Valley this year while leading the league with 19.5 tackles for loss. Whiteside was named to the OVC’s all-newcomer team after transferring from The Citadel.
But it’s a team effort for the Govs, who have accumulated 102 tackles for loss on defense, fifth-most in the FCS.
“They have a lot of athletic, well-coached guys,” Bobcats receiver Kevin Kassis said. “They make plays. They’re a good team with a lot of speedy, athletic guys. They’re a tough group. They’re definitely going to play hard.”
MSU’s ground game, propped up by tailbacks Isaiah Ifanse and Logan Jones, wildcat quarterback Travis Jonsen, et al, is the most reliable faction of the team as a whole, but last week the passing game got going as Tucker Rovig threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-21 second-round win over Albany.
Kassis had a career-high 11 catches for 131 yards and a score. Lance McCutcheon hauled in two deep touchdown passes.
“The game is starting to slow down” for Rovig, Choate said. “He’s seeing things more clearly, he’s making more decisive decisions, and he’s doing it much quicker. I think his accuracy continues to improve. I think his chemistry with the receivers continues to improve.
“From time to time, teams are going to work to take away what you do best. That’s what good teams do. And then we’ve got to have enough diversity on offense to be able to attack them. We’ve become accustomed to these really prolific rushing days, but it was nice to be able to add that 280 yards passing.”
The Bobcats are playing for their first trip to the semifinals since their national championship season of 1984.
Spotlight on: Baniko Harley
The diversity of Austin Peay’s offense was on full display last week in a 42-28 second-round playoff win at Sacramento State.
Quarterback JaVaughn Craig was the catalyst, throwing for 204 yards, rushing for 164 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.
While Craig will obviously command a lot of attention from Montana State’s defense, receiver Baniko Harley is one of the Govs’ most important players.
Against Sac State, Harley rushed for two touchdowns and caught another, and handled the ball in one form or another 16 times. Think of Harley as Austin Peay’s version of Jonsen. Harley will run the ball on sweeps, catch passes and take snaps out of the “Wild Gov” formation.
Harley, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior from Birmingham, Alabama, is a triple threat, having caught, thrown and rushed for touchdowns this season.
“There’s a lot of similarities with what they do and what we do on the offensive side of the ball,” Choate said. “They’re a hard team to prepare for.”
