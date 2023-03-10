LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Montana State alpine ski team recorded its most dominate performance of the NCAA Championships on Friday afternoon, when four Bobcats finished in the top 10 to garner All-America honors at Whiteface Mountain catapulting MSU into fourth place in the team standings.
The Bobcat women picked-up its second first-team All-America honor as Kristiane Bekkestad placed fifth in the slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 51.51 seconds. The top0five finishers garner first-team accolades. Bekkestad, a junior from Aal, Norway, recorded the fifth-fastest second run.
Teammate Justine Lamontagne, a freshman from Mont. Sainte-Anne, Quebec, finished 0.08-seconds behind Bekkestad to earn second-team kudos. Her first run of 56.99 was the sixth-fastest opening time. Lamontagne registered a two-run total of 1:51.59.
Lamontagne earned first-team All-America honors on Wednesday after placing third in giant slalom.
Utah’s Madison Hoffman, who won the giant slalom on Wednesday, took home her second national title posting a time of 1:49.37 in slalom.
MSU’s Gianluca Boehm and Henry Heaydon each garnered second-team All-America recognition after finishing eight and 10th, respectively, in slalom. Boehm and Heaydon got out early in the first run with the third- and fifth- fastest times. Boehm posted a two-run total of 1:50.76, while Heaydon clocked 1:51.11.
Senior Riley Seger posted five points for the Bobcats, finishing 26th in 1:53.99.
Vermont’s Mathias Tefre won the men’s slalom title in 1:49.32.
With the alpine events concluded, the Bobcats recorded 213 points behind their five racers. MSU finished behind Denver (233.5), Westminster (225) and Colorado (216.5). The Bobcat men finished third overall with 107 points, placing behind Vermont (146) and CU (124.5). The MSU women were fourth overall.
After six events, the Bobcats have produced six All-Americans. That count is fourth behind CU (nine), Utah (nine) and DU (seven).
The Bobcats, who sat in sixth place at the midway mark of the championships, moved into fourth following Friday’s alpine effort.
Utah sits atop the 22-team standings with 358 points. The three-time defending national champions are followed in the top 10 by CU (356.5), DU (346.5), MSU (243), Vermont (239), Westminster (225), Dartmouth (204.5), New Hampshire (174), Alaska Fairbanks (150) and Middlebury (146).
The NCAA Skiing Championships conclude Saturday with the 20k Nordic classical races.
