Montana State's Kristiane Bekkestad competes in the slalom at the NCAA Skiing Championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg on Friday in North Elba, New York.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Montana State alpine ski team recorded its most dominate performance of the NCAA Championships on Friday afternoon, when four Bobcats finished in the top 10 to garner All-America honors at Whiteface Mountain catapulting MSU into fourth place in the team standings.

The Bobcat women picked-up its second first-team All-America honor as Kristiane Bekkestad placed fifth in the slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 51.51 seconds. The top0five finishers garner first-team accolades. Bekkestad, a junior from Aal, Norway, recorded the fifth-fastest second run.

