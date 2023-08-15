BOZEMAN — Taylee Chirrick could’ve played for a high-major women’s basketball program. In fact, she was leaning toward leaving Montana for college.

But the Roberts senior decided to stay in her home state, thanks to an attractive package of traits offered by Montana State.

Chirrick, a 5-foot-11 four-sport athlete, announced her commitment to MSU last week. She is the third known commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle, after 6-foot-2 center/forward Teagan Erickson of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and 6-0 forward Addison Harris of Camas, Washington.

“I always wanted to go outside the state and kind of get to see stuff,” Chirrick told 406mtsports.com. “But it just happened to be Montana State that was the perfect fit for me.”

Chirrick said she received offers from the Pac-12’s Arizona, the Big East’s Villanova and the Mountain West’s Boise State (MSU’s rival Montana expressed interest but didn’t extend an offer, she said). Boise was extra enticing because former Laurel and Billings Central star Mya Hansen is on the team, and Chirrick had “always been really interested in Arizona,” she said.

Her outlook changed when she went on an official visit to MSU earlier this month. Chirrick called MSU president Waded Cruzado a “super welcoming lady,” and Bobcats head women’s coach Tricia Binford (who played at Boise State and in the WNBA) made an equally good impression.

“Coach Binford, you can just tell with the personality she has that she wants to win and wants to make the best decisions for the team,” Chirrick said. “Obviously she was a phenomenal basketball player, and that’s awesome too having your coach be someone that understands the game and understands what it’s like to play at a high level and someone you can talk to easily.”

Chirrick felt comfortable with MSU’s entire coaching staff and got along with the players during her visit.

“It just felt like the perfect place,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t even need to go on any other visits.’”

Chirrick transferred to Roberts from Billings West early in the 2022-23 basketball season, mainly because it was the best fit for her family, she said. The move from Class AA school to Class C gave her the chance to compete in both cross country and volleyball in the fall. She’s also a state champion track and field runner who received interest from college track programs and might consider a running career with the Cats at some point.

But those other three sports are mainly meant to keep Chirrick in shape, she said. Basketball has always been her favorite sport, and it’s hard to argue it’s not her best.

Chirrick averaged about 33 points per game last season and earned her third all-state selection. Her triple-double in the Southern C Divisional title game lifted the Rockets into the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Roberts suffered a two-point loss to Manhattan Christian in the first round of state and was eliminated the next day, so Chirrick hopes to win at least one state tourney game this coming March. She’ll play her final high school season knowing what her next step will be, and knowing it isn’t many steps away from Roberts.

“I’m super excited, and I’m really happy to get to represent Montana,” Chirrick said. “You can have big-time schools looking at you, but it just (matters) what feels like family, and it was a family atmosphere when I went there. It felt so much like home.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include two other commits to Montana State women's basketball.