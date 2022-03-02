BOZEMAN — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced Wednesday the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 9-12 at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah, and Solider Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah.
Montana State, which finished fifth at last year’s NCAA championships in New Hampshire, qualified ten of a possible 12 student-athletes for this year’s championship hosted by the University of Utah.
Bobcats selected for the national championships include Nellie Talbot, Kristiane Bekkestad, Brynne Hitchcock (women's alpine); Riley Seger, Dawson Yates, Isak Staurset (men's alpine); Sophia Mazzoni, Anna Pryce (women's Nordic); and Reed Godfrey and Kai Meyers (men's Nordic).
“The alpine team looks strong for the NCAA Championships,” said alpine head coach Kris Shampeny. “The athletes selected to go have 11 podiums this season between them in RMISA competition.
“We are on an upward swing with some fast skiing coming into the competition and have a very solid training block scheduled just before the NCAA Championships to really fine tune their skiing,” Shampeny added.
In addition, Montana State had several individuals named as alternates, including Jamie Casselman, Henry Heaydon, Ylva Falksete and Tegan Wold.
A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution.
“The MSU Nordic team is coming into form just in time for the NCAAs,” said Nordic head coach Adam St. Pierre. “We are healthy and fit heading into the championships at a venue we know very well.”
Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee.
Dartmouth, Denver, Colorado, Utah and Vermont all qualified the maximum 12 student-athletes, while Middlebury and New Hampshire had 11 and MSU and Alaska Anchorage had 10.
NCAA alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 at Park City. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 10 and Saturday, March 12 at Solider Hollow.
This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action.
