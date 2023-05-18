BOZEMAN — Ten track and field athletes from Montana State will compete May 24-27 at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Thursday.

Qualifying for MSU are Maisee Brown (pole vault), Lucy Corbett (high jump), Duncan Hamilton (steeplechase), Cooper Hoffman (javelin), Rob McManus (steeplechase), Camile Noe (10,000 meters), Ben Perrin (5,000/10,000m), Owen Smith (1,500m), Levi Taylor (steeplechase), and Pat Vialva (javelin).

Hamilton, who finished second at last year’s NCAA championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, has the top time (8 minutes, 25.17 seconds) in the nation heading into next week’s meet. McManus and Taylor enter the prelims ranked 14th and 33rd in the West, respectively.

Ben Perrin, a native of Kalispell and the Big Sky outdoor 10,000-meter champion, will compete in the 5,000 and 10,000 races, where he ranks 16th and 17th, respectively. Redshirt sophomore Owen Smith completes MSU’s distance delegation running the 1,500 meters on Wednesday.

Hoffman and Vialva are the men’s field participants. Hoffman, a junior from Dillon, has a season-best mark of 206 feet, 6 inches in the javelin, while Vialva, a freshman from Portland, Oregon, has gone 206-4.

Noe, a senior from Bozeman and the reigning Big Sky 10,000-meter champion, is the highest ranked Bobcat on the women’s side. She sits 19th in the West with a time of 33:00.41. Another former Hawk and MSU All-American Lucy Corbett ranks 32nd in high jump, while pole vaulter Maisee Brown enters next week’s meet with a season-best 4.03 meters.