BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's latest commitment comes from Frisco, Texas.
Wakeland High running back Jared White announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. Frisco is the site of the site of the Football Championship Subdivision title game, which MSU lost to North Dakota State 38-10 on Jan. 8.
I’m am truly blessed to be able to say that I committed to play D1 football at Montana State University. Thank you to @Coach__House @KingJB01 for a great visit this weekend. I’m excited to be a Bobcat. 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/0zJaxSzWv0— Jared White (@JaredWhit2) January 31, 2022
White also received an offer from East Central University, a Division II school in Oklahoma, and talked with Football Bowl Subdivision programs TCU and Louisiana Tech, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“(My dad) always tells me, ‘There’s a bunch of Jared Whites out there, you just have to work harder than all of them to be better than them,’” White told the Morning News in October. “I’m out there to prove that I can play the next level and I can compete with anybody you match me up against."
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound White rushed for 1,230 yards (third among Texas 5A players) and 16 touchdowns on 180 carries as a junior, per the Morning News. His 2021 rushing numbers were 1,147 yards and 15 TDs on 129 carries in seven games, per MaxPreps. It's unclear if those were his full stats for the season.
White's best time in the 40-yard dash is 4.58 seconds, according to his Hudl page. He's also bench pressed 235 pounds, cleaned 215, squatted 375 and deadlifted 405.
White is MSU's sixth commit of the regular signing period, joining Central Valley High (Washington) quarterback Luke Abshire, St. John's University transfer wide receiver Ravi Alston, Bozeman Gallatin defensive back Michael Armstrong, Wyoming transfer QB Sean Chambers and Rabun County High (Georgia) offensive lineman Bear Old.
