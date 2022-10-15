GREELEY, Colo. — Thanks to a huge game from Willie Patterson, the Montana State football team overcame an early double-digit deficit and cruised past Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Nottingham Field.
The No. 4-ranked Bobcats (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) scored 34 straight points en route to a 37-14 win over the Bears (2-5, 1-3). The win keeps MSU atop the Big Sky standings going into next week’s home clash with No. 6 Weber State.
"It was the Willie P show today," said MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. "It was pretty sweet seeing him go out there and make plays. He does that all the time in practice. It was just a matter of time."
MSU took the first lead of the game on a 52-yard field goal from Blake Glessner early in the first quarter. UNC answered with 14 straight points: first on a 58-yard touchdown run from Sacramento State transfer Elijah Dotson at the 10:31 mark of the first quarter, then on a 9-yard TD pass from Dylan McCaffrey to Noah Ford with 12:30 left in the half.
The Ford touchdown came shortly after MSU defensive end Brody Grebe was called for roughing the passer on fourth down. The referees reviewed the hit and called Grebe for targeting, a call that automatically results in an ejection at the college level. Bozeman High graduate Kenneth Eiden IV replaced Grebe.
On the following drive, MSU drove down the field in six plays and cut the deficit to 14-10 on a 3-yard TD pass from Tommy Mellott to fellow team captain RJ Fitzgerald. The sixth-year fullback from Dillon hadn’t scored in his Bobcats career until this season. He now has three TDs and Saturday’s was his first receiving.
After a failed fake field goal from UNC with 4:16 left in the half, the Cats pulled back ahead on a 16-yard TD pass from Mellott to Patterson, who won a battle for the ball with Cameron Murray. The game was Mellott's return from a head injury after missing the previous two games.
Patterson continued his career game with TD receptions of 37 yards from Mellott and 26 yards from Sean Chambers in the third quarter. Patterson exceeded 100 receiving yards for the first time in his college career and more than doubled his previous career high of 65 yards. The redshirt senior from Tacoma, Washington, finished Saturday’s game with 148 yards on seven receptions.
MSU nickelback and team captain Ty Okada picked off a pass from McCaffrey with 3:24 left, and Chambers scored his 16th rushing TD of the season about two minutes later to make it 37-14.
Two MSU starting offensive linemen got hurt in the first half: right tackle Marcus Wehr and right guard Cole Sain. Both got hurt on similar plays. UNC defenders inadvertently hit them low, causing them to miss the rest of the game. Wehr needed crutches and was carted off the sideline with an injury to his left leg, while Sain walked with a limp and an ice bag around his right knee area.
Cats first-string strong safety Rylan Ortt missed his eighth straight game because of issues with his reinstatement from a suspension for failing a drug test. Ortt’s backup Rhedi Short also missed the game due to a leg injury. Kendric Bailey started.
This story will be updated.
